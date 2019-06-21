comscore Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Disocunts, deals | BGR India
Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Vivo NEX, Vivo V15, V15 Pro, V9 Pro, Y91i and more on offer

The two-day sale offers extra Rs 12,000 on exchange, additional saving of up to Rs 2,300 on No Cost EMI and more. Amazon India is hosting “Vivo Carnival” sale on June 20 and June 21.

  Published: June 21, 2019 7:18 AM IST
Vivo in partnership with Amazon India is hosting another wave of “Vivo Carnival” sale on June 20 and June 21. The two-day sale offers extra Rs 12,000 on exchange, and additional saving of up to Rs 2,300 on No Cost EMI and more. The e-commerce giant is offering decent discounts on the latest Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo 15 with additional Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. Also, the Vivo NEX, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Y91i and other Vivo smartphones have different discounts and No Cost EMI options on offer. The Vivo Carnival sale is already live on Amazon India with deals and exchange offers. We have filtered out a few for you and here’s a list of smartphones that you should look at during this sale.

Deals available in Vivo Carnival Sale

To begin, the company is offering a discount on the pop-up camera smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro. It is their first smartphone in the world to offer a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. One can purchase this handset for Rs 26,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost you Rs 29,990. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 on exchange of an old device.

The more affordable Vivo V15 will be made available for Rs 19,990 during Vivo Carnival. The company has recently reduced its price by Rs 2,000 in India. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It offers an all-screen design, coupled with a pop-up selfie camera. The device comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1080 x 2316 pixels) screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The triple-rear camera setup sports a 48-megapixel camera sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth mapping. The front houses a 32-megapixel sensor in a motorized enclosure, just like Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo NEX at Rs 27,990

Customers can also consider purchasing Vivo’s last year premium smartphone, Vivo NEX, during this sale. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,990, if you pay online. The device is priced at Rs 39,990, but during the checkout, consumers will see final price discounted by Rs 12,000, if they pay online and not use the cash on delivery.

The smartphone was launched at Rs 47,990 last year. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Moving ahead, the Vivo V9 Pro is also on the sale and is available at a discounted price of Rs 16,990. The phone has had a great sale for Vivo in online segment. If you are interested in buying the Vivo V9 Pro and want to exchange your old smartphone, then you can get an additional Rs 2,500 off. In case your budget is tight, and you want to purchase a budget Vivo device, then Vivo Y91i is available at Rs 7,990. Additionally, customers can get up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange of an old handset.

Features Vivo NEX Vivo V9 Pro Vivo V15 Pro
Price 44990 17990 28990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.59-inch full HD+, 19.3:9 aspect ratio-2316 x 1080 pixels 6.3-inch, full HD+-1080 x 2280 pixels Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP 13MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 16MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,260mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: June 21, 2019 7:18 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot7Pro Smartphone 6GB RAM +64GB ROM को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें, ऑफर सिर्फ कल तक

PUBG Update 30: PUBG को मिली नई अपडेट, गेम में जोडी गई नई पिस्टल और गाड़ी समेत कई नई चीजें

Vivo Y12 smartphone भारत में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरे के साथ 12,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Galaxy Note सीरीज में Sound on Display टेक्नोलॉजी दे सकता है सैमसंग

Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा Game Turbo Mode अपडेट

