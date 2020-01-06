comscore Vivo Carnival: Up to Rs 13,000 discount on Vivo U20, Vivo Y19 and more
Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Up to Rs 13,000 discount on Vivo U20, Vivo Y19 and more

Vivo claims that interested buyers can save up to Rs 13,400 with the help of the deals available during Vivo Carnival.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 1:33 PM IST
Vivo has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon India for a new sale event. As per the sale page, the Vivo Carnival sale is already live and will last till January 9, 2020. The company is offering decent discounts on various Vivo phones currently available in the market. Vivo claims that interested buyers can save up to Rs 13,400 with the help of the deals available during Vivo Carnival.

Amazon India is also offering an additional up to Rs 3,000 exchange discount on the devices. One can also save up to Rs 2,000 on No-cost EMI. Apart from these offers, ICICI customers can get up to Rs 1,500 discount Debit and Credit card EMI. Read on to know more about the latest Vivo Carnival.

Vivo Carnival phone deals on Amazon India

The Vivo V15 Pro smartphone is currently on sale, and it is available for Rs 19,990 on Amazon India. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo S1 device can be purchased for Rs 15,990 in the country. For the same price, you can get the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model during the Vivo Carnival sale. The Vivo V17 Pro can be bought for Rs 27,990.

Vivo Carnival seems to be an attempt to offload Y-series smartphones. During Vivo Carnival, the Vivo Y11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,990. The Vivo Y17 and Y15 models are available at Rs 13,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. Other deals include Vivo Y91 at Rs 8,490, Vivo Y90 at Rs 6,490, and Vivo Y91i at Rs 6,990. The Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,990.

Features Vivo Y19 Vivo U20 S1 Pro
Price 10990 19990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1
Display Full-HD+-6.53-inch 6.53-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.38-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP+8MP+5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 32MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5000mAh 3700mAh
Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Up to Rs 13,000 discount on Vivo U20, Vivo Y19 and more

