Smartphone maker Vivo has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon India for a smartphone sale. As part of the team-up, the company has revealed its time-limited Vivo Days sale. This sale kick-started on June 16 and will go on till June 19. Vivo is offering some interesting deals along with additional discounts and no-cost EMI options. The company also claims that it is offering savings worth “up to Rs 8,500” as part of the sale. It also highlighted the good deals that it is offering as part of the sale. Let’s check out everything regarding the Vivo Days sale on Amazon India here. Also Read - Vivo Smartwatch seems to be coming soon, passes 3C certification

Vivo Days sale on Amazon India; details

According to the information available online, the company is offering offers or discounts on multiple devices across its portfolio. These deals also extend to the recently launched Vivo V19 smartphone including the Vivo Y50, and more. Other devices outlined on the Amazon India smartphone app include the Vivo S1 Pro, S1, and the Vivo Y91i. the company. Going through the list, we also spotted the Vivo V17 and V15 Pro on the listing page. It is worth noting that Amazon India users can only access this sale landing page using the smartphone app but we also found the desktop listing. The device listing also highlighted the exact amount that the user is saving with the purchase. Also Read - Vivo S6 Pro 5G details revealed

Vivo is offering an extra Rs 2,500 discount in case the buyer opts for the Amazon India exchange offer. This amount is in addition to the actual value of the smartphone. Talking about other offers, buyers will also get no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months. Also Read - Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals on Vivo V19, Z1X and other phones

Specifications

Features Vivo S1 Pro Y50 Vivo V19 Price 19990 17990 27990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 Funtouch OS 10 Funtouch OS 10 (based on Android 10) Display Super AMOLED-6.38-inch-FHD+ LCD-6.53-inch-2340 × 1080 (FHD+) LIV (E3) Super AMOLED-16.36cm (6.44”）-2400×1080 (FHD+) Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM 8GB + 128GB 8GB and 128GB Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+8MP+5MP 13MP +8MP+2MP+2MP 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor Front Camera 32MP 16MP 32MP+8MP Battery 3700mAh 5000mAh 4500mAh

