Online shopping website Flipkart is hosting the Vivo Days sale again on the platform. This brings discounts and offers to a lot of Vivo smartphones on the site. If you’re in the market looking to buy a Vivo smartphone, now is the best time to get one. The Vivo Days sale will last from today June 10 to June 12. Also Read - Flipkart flight booking is now live for domestic and international flights

Vivo is offering some great deals on phones. This includes up to Rs 2,500 of extra exchange value on exchanging your previous phone. There is also no-cost EMI on a lot of phones of up to 18 months. Let us check out the best deals we have on the brand’s smartphones. Also Read - Vivo iQOO 3 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

Vivo Z1X

The first phone here is last year’s Vivo Z1X. The Z1X is a compact all-rounder smartphone from the brand that has a few dedicated gaming features as well. The Vivo Z1X now starts at Rs 15,990 for the 6GB/64GB variant. There is also a 6GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 16,990 and a higher 8GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 17,990. Also Read - Vivo Z5x (2020) smartphone with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched in China

Vivo V19

The latest V-series smartphone from the brand targeted at camera-freaks is also available to buy. The Vivo V19 comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back and dual front-facing cameras in a pill-style notch. These include a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. The Vivo V19 is priced at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 31,990 for the highest-end 8GB/256GB variant. Vivo is also offering an extra exchange value fo Rs 2,500 on the v19.

Vivo S1 series

The Vivo S1 now starts at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB/128GB variant. The higher-end 6GB/128GB variant is now available for Rs 19,990. Vivo is also providing an extra Rs 1000 off on exchange of your previous phone. The Vivo S1 Pro now starts at Rs 20,990 for its only variant with an 8GB/128GB configuration. Vivo is also providing an extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange of your previous phone on this model.

