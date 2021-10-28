Given the festive season, various smartphone manufacturers offer special sales and discounts on their products to provide maximum benefit. Meanwhile, Vivo is also bringing special Diwali deals and discounts on its series of smartphones. The Vivo X70 series, V21 series, Y73, and Y33s have received a massive discount ahead of Diwali. The festive offers are valid till November 7. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with AMOLED display October 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, more

Vivo Diwali offers and discounts

The recently launched Vivo X70 series will witness a magnificent offer across all retail partners, Vivo India E-store, and major e-commerce websites. During the festive offer, Vivo is offering a number of deals, one of which allows you to grab the Vivo X70 series, Vivo V21, Vivo Y73, and Vivo V21E at Rs 101 using your Bajaj Finance card. The company is also offering 10 percent cashback if you are shopping using ICICI, Citi Bank, IDFC First Bank & HDB Finance, and Kotak Mahindra. The cashback offer is available on purchase with a credit card and on EMI transactions. Also Read - Smartphones launched last week: Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Lite, Oppo A55, more

As for the Diwali deal, the company is also offering a one-year extended warranty offer with Zest Money Emi. Additionally, you will also be able to avail of no-cost EMI options with Vivo finance partners. There is also a one-time screen replacement offer on the Vivo X70 series, Vivo V21, Vivo V21E, and Vivo Y73. You can also avail Rs 10,000 discount with Jio. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 25,000 in October 2021: iQOO Z5, Samsung Galaxy F42, Mi 11 Lite, more

Vivo X70 series

The X70 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform, while the X70 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The X70 Pro+ is priced at Rs 79,990 for 12GB+256GB. Whereas the Vivo X70 Pro is available at Rs 46,990 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 49,990 for 8GB+256GB. Additionally, the 12GB+256GB of Vivo X70 Pro costs Rs 52,990.

Vivo V21

On the other hand, Vivo V21 comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U, a triple camera setup, Funtouch OS 11.1 is based on Android 11, and a 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,990 for 8GB+128GB storage and Rs 32,990 for 8GB+256GB variant.

Vivo V21e

The Vivo V21e features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 6.44-inch touchscreen display, a dual-camera setup, Funtouch OS 11.1 is based on Android 11, and a 4000mAh battery. It is available at Rs 24,990 for 8GB+128GB storage.

Vivo Y73

One of the affordable smartphones from Vivo, Vivo Y73, comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a triple camera setup, Funtouch OS 11.1 is based on Android 11, and a 4000mAh battery. It costs Rs 20,990 for 8GB+128GB storage.