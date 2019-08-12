Vivo Freedom Carnival announced: Offers, deals, and more details

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just announced the launch of its Freedom Carnival Sale event. The company is offering a number of details and offers on its smartphones as part of the sale. Vivo claimed that it is offering these deals to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day in India. As part of the announcement, we know that the offers will only be limited to the Vivo E-Store. Interested buyers can head to the e-store starting from today, August 12, 2019, till August 14, 2019. The company revealed that it will be offering special offers including “exclusive discounts”, time-limited “deals”, coupons, and even lucky-draws.

Vivo Freedom Carnival details

The company is offering a number of “half-price deals” slashing the price of its products to half. The devices that will be available at half the cost include Vivo NEX, X21, V9, Y83, and Y71i. Vivo will also offer “Spin & Win” events on the e-store where users can with Rs 1,000 coupons. This contest will also offer its fans, the chance, to win a movie voucher for couples. It will also offer Rs 750 discount voucher to its users on Vivo V15 Pro, V15, V17, Y15, and Y21. This voucher will be applicable to the next purchase that a user makes through the Vivo E-Store.

Vivo also stated that users can get a movie voucher for couples from BookMyShow with Vivo Y95, Y93, Y91, and Y91i devices. The company also seems to have tied up with Bajaj Financial Services to offer No Cost EMI offers. This offer is available on all major credit or Bajaj Financial Services cards.

The interesting thing to note here is that Vivo is also offering a 30-day replacement policy with all its smartphones. It will offer a 5 percent cashback offer on its recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro with HDFC-issued credit card. Users can also buy it with the help of an EMI option while getting a Rs 1,000 coupon for future purchases. In addition, buyers can also push the price down with the help of exchange offers. The exchange offers can save up to Rs 2,500 along with Rs 750 discount coupons on Vivo V15 Pro, V15, and Y17.

