Vivo Grand Diwali Fest: Deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1X, U10 and more

Vivo has announced Grand Diwali Fest, a five day sale on smartphones. The sale, which is now live on Chinese smartphone maker’s website, is being held from October 11 to October 15. During the sale, Vivo is offering up to Rs 11,000 off on its mobile devices. Customers also get 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI on newest launches like the U10, Z1 Pro and Z1x.

Vivo Grand Diwali Fest: Offers to know and deals

It has also announced Diwali Jackpot, where customers stand to win Vivo Z1x and coupons worth Rs 10+ crore. During the five day sale, Vivo has also announced extra off up to Rs 1,500 on exchange. It is offering free selfie stick with select models. Customers can get no cost EMI with credit cards and Bajaj Finserv. There is also flat Rs 300 off on mobile cases as part of daily objects offer.

Vivo Z1 Pro at Rs 12,990

Vivo is offering flat Rs 3,000 off on Vivo Z1 Pro during the sale. The Z1 Pro was launched at Rs 15,990 and is now available for Rs 12,990. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage are available for Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively. It has 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, runs Android Pie and is available in mirror black, sonic blue or sonic blue colors.

Vivo Z1x at R 16,990

Vivo is also offering flat Rs 2,000 off on its Z1x smartphone. The smartphone was launched at Rs 18,990 and is available for Rs 16,990 during the sale. Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has an under display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo U10 at Rs 8,999

Vivo launched the U10 as an online-centric budget smartphone with 18W fast charging. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,990. The 3GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,990. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,990. It sports a 6.35-inch HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC. There is triple rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes in thunder black or electric blue colors.

Vivo V17 Pro at Rs 29,990

Vivo V17 Pro, the new flagship smartphone from Vivo, is available for Rs 29,990. It has a plastic frame with glass back and sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display. Powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, the V17 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a 48-megapixel main camera on the back paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 13-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also features dual pop-up selfie camera with 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel setup. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,100mAh battery.

Other deals on smartphones

Vivo V15 Pro is available for 21,990 and customers get extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. There is also flat Rs 4,000 off on Vivo V15, which is now available for Rs 15,990. Vivo NEX will go on sale at Rs 22,495 during dhamaka deals at 12:00PM IST today. Other offers include Vivo S1 at Rs 17,990, Vivo Y12 at Rs 10,990 and Vivo Y91i at Rs 7,490.

