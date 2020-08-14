comscore Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Y50 and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others
News

Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others

Deals

In order to celebrate 74th Independence Day, Vivo is offering discounts and cashback on a few phones. The company is giving up to Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC bank and ICICI bank card EMI transactions

  • Published: August 14, 2020 4:02 PM IST
Vivo X50 Review 5

In order to celebrate 74th Independence Day, Vivo is offering discounts and cashback on a few phones. The company is giving up to Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC bank and ICICI bank card EMI transactions. This is only valid on the recently launched Vivo X50 series. There is also up to Rs 4,000 cashback with Federal Bank on Debit Card regular and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also Read - Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Customers also get up to 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions. The list of offers also includes up to 10 percent cashback on Federal bank Debit Card regular and Debit Card EMI transactions. There is also the lowest EMI option, which starts from Rs 999 with Bajaj Finserv. Vivo also has a down payment offer of Rs 74 with Home Credit. Also Read - Vivo S1 Prime launched with Snapdragon 665 and quad rear cameras

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

The Vodafone users will get an additional 12 months extended warranty and 2GB data per day on recharge of Rs 819. Now, let’s talk about what all phones can be purchased using these offers. The Vivo X50 Pro with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G) is priced at Rs 49,990. It comes in the Alpha Grey color option. The Vivo X50 will cost you Rs 34,990, which is for the 8GB + 128GB model. Also Read - Vivo Y1s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Android 10 and more

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the same phone is available for Rs 37,990. The Vivo X50 is available in Glaze Black and Frost Blue colors. There is also Vivo V19, which will be sold for Rs 24,990. This price is for the 8GB + 128GB (4G) model, and this comes in Piano Black and Mystic Silver color options. The company will be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB  storage (4G) configuration for Rs 27,990.

Lastly, the Vivo Y50 is also on sale with a price label of Rs 17,990. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and the handset is available in Iris Blue and Pearl White colors. You will get these via offline and online platforms until August 16.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2020 4:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo V19

Vivo V19

27990

Funtouch OS 10 (based on Android 10)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform
48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor
Vivo X50 5G

Vivo X50 5G

5

34990

Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel professional portrait lens + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5 million pixel macro camera
Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50

17990

Funtouch OS 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
13MP +8MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others
Deals
Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player

Civilization VI comes to Android

Gaming

Civilization VI comes to Android

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

News

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5

itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others

Deals

Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint
Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 5 स्मार्टफोन का सिर्फ XL वेरिएंट ही होगा लॉन्च, इतनी होगी कीमत

PUBG Mobile बना दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा पैसा कमाने वाला गेम

Nokia 2.4 स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कलर वेरिएंट की जानकारी हुई लीक

Google पर आसानी से सर्च कर पाएंगे लाइव स्पोर्टस और टीवी शो

Vivo Independence Day Sale: X50, V19 और Y50 पर मिल रहा है भारी डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops
PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint
News
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint
Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

News

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench
RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5

News

RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5
itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18

News

itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers