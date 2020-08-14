In order to celebrate 74th Independence Day, Vivo is offering discounts and cashback on a few phones. The company is giving up to Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC bank and ICICI bank card EMI transactions. This is only valid on the recently launched Vivo X50 series. There is also up to Rs 4,000 cashback with Federal Bank on Debit Card regular and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also Read - Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Customers also get up to 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions. The list of offers also includes up to 10 percent cashback on Federal bank Debit Card regular and Debit Card EMI transactions. There is also the lowest EMI option, which starts from Rs 999 with Bajaj Finserv. Vivo also has a down payment offer of Rs 74 with Home Credit. Also Read - Vivo S1 Prime launched with Snapdragon 665 and quad rear cameras

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

The Vodafone users will get an additional 12 months extended warranty and 2GB data per day on recharge of Rs 819. Now, let’s talk about what all phones can be purchased using these offers. The Vivo X50 Pro with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G) is priced at Rs 49,990. It comes in the Alpha Grey color option. The Vivo X50 will cost you Rs 34,990, which is for the 8GB + 128GB model. Also Read - Vivo Y1s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Android 10 and more

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the same phone is available for Rs 37,990. The Vivo X50 is available in Glaze Black and Frost Blue colors. There is also Vivo V19, which will be sold for Rs 24,990. This price is for the 8GB + 128GB (4G) model, and this comes in Piano Black and Mystic Silver color options. The company will be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage (4G) configuration for Rs 27,990.

Lastly, the Vivo Y50 is also on sale with a price label of Rs 17,990. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and the handset is available in Iris Blue and Pearl White colors. You will get these via offline and online platforms until August 16.