comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990
News

Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Deals

The smartphone is available to purchase via Amazon India.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 2:04 PM IST
vivo nex front and rear cameras

Photo Credits - Rehan Hooda

Vivo launched the NEX smartphone in India in July last year. The highlight of the Vivo smartphone is its motorized pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and flagship hardware. Launched for Rs 44,990, it has now got a price cut in India, and available for Rs 39,990. You can buy it from Amazon India, and there are some offers that you can avail too.

If you have a Yes Bank credit card, you can get 10 percent instant discount on EMI transaction. HDFC Bank credit card users can get 5 percent discount, whereas debit card users get 10 percent discount on debit card EMI transactions. Also, if you buy the product from Appario Retail Pvt Ltd seller, and exchanging your old smartphone for a new Vivo NEX, you can get another Rs 5,000 extra off on exchange, maximum up to Rs 21,000.

Watch: Vivo NEX First Look

Vivo NEX specifications and features

The Vivo NEX features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and taller 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.7GHz coupled. It is paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Sadly, it does not include expandable storage option.

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

Also Read

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

For shutterbugs, the NEX comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel mechanical pop-up camera up front for selfies and video calling.

With connectivity options, such as dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE, it features a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 4 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. To keep things ticking, the NEX packs a 4,000mAh battery with dual quick charge feature.

You Might be Interested

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX

5

44990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know

Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Deals

Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM variant spotted on TENAA

News

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM variant spotted on TENAA
Fitbit Charge 3 launched in India at Rs 13,990

News

Fitbit Charge 3 launched in India at Rs 13,990
Huawei's share in premium smartphone segment hits double digits

News

Huawei's share in premium smartphone segment hits double digits
Premium mobiles to eye customer attention in 2019

News

Premium mobiles to eye customer attention in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5 के लिए एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई का बिल्ड हुआ लीक

दो डिस्प्ले वाला वीवो NEX ड्यूल डिस्प्ले एडिशन TENAA में देखा गया

वनप्लस 5 और 5T के लिए नई OxygenOS 9.0.1 अपडेट लेकर आई कुछ बड़ी समस्याओं का फिक्स

वीवो के NEX स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

एप्पल की लेटेस्ट वॉच सीरीज 4 पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट, जल्दी करें

News

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
News
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

News

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses
Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

News

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries
Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know

News

Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know
Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

News

Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online