Vivo NEX price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Vivo launched the NEX smartphone in India in July last year. The highlight of the Vivo smartphone is its motorized pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and flagship hardware. Launched for Rs 44,990, it has now got a price cut in India, and available for Rs 39,990. You can buy it from Amazon India, and there are some offers that you can avail too.

If you have a Yes Bank credit card, you can get 10 percent instant discount on EMI transaction. HDFC Bank credit card users can get 5 percent discount, whereas debit card users get 10 percent discount on debit card EMI transactions. Also, if you buy the product from Appario Retail Pvt Ltd seller, and exchanging your old smartphone for a new Vivo NEX, you can get another Rs 5,000 extra off on exchange, maximum up to Rs 21,000.

Vivo NEX specifications and features

The Vivo NEX features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and taller 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.7GHz coupled. It is paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Sadly, it does not include expandable storage option.

For shutterbugs, the NEX comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel mechanical pop-up camera up front for selfies and video calling.

With connectivity options, such as dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE, it features a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 4 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. To keep things ticking, the NEX packs a 4,000mAh battery with dual quick charge feature.