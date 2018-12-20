comscore
  How to buy Vivo NEX, V11 Pro and other Vivo smartphones for Rs 101
How to buy Vivo NEX, V11 Pro and other Vivo smartphones for Rs 101

Vivo's offer starts on December 20, and will continue till January 31, 2019.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 5:13 PM IST
vivo-new-phone-new-you-offer

Image Credit: Vivo India

With Christmas just around the corner and the countdown to 2019 set to begin in a few days, buyers are all geared up the year’s last round of festive-season shopping. Unsurprisingly, there are sales and promotions being offered for just about every product out there.

To lure shoppers, Vivo has come up with a new offer. As part of its ‘New Phone, New You’ promotion, the Chinese technology company is allowing potential customers to buy a new Vivo smartphone by paying a low amount of just Rs 101.

Now, Vivo’s offer (of course) comes with a catch. The aforementioned amount is actually just the down payment, which means you can take the smartphone with you by paying only Rs 101. However, the rest of the amount must be paid over the next six months (beginning from the date of purchase).

Availing the offer is quite simple. All you have to do is go to your nearest authorized Vivo retail outlet, pay Rs 101, and walk away with a new Vivo smartphone. You can pay the rest in six easy installments. For the same, Vivo has partnered Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDB, and Capital First. HDFC credit/debit card holders can get an additional discount of 5 percent off the price of the smartphone they buy.

Vivo’s ‘New Phone, New You’ offer starts December 20, and will continue till January 31, 2019. Also, the offer is valid only on select Vivo smartphones. These include Vivo NEX, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11, Vivo Y95, Vivo Y83 Pro, and Vivo Y81 (4GB version).

