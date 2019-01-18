comscore
Vivo Republic Day sale: Deals on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo Y95 and more

The sale on Amazon India will kick off from January 20 till January 23, while the sale on Flipkart will start from January 20 till January 22.

  Published: January 18, 2019 3:00 PM IST
Vivo has just announced a new sale to celebrate India’s 70th Republic Day. This sale will be held both on Amazon India, and Flipkart, and buyers will be offered a number of special discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options. The sale on Amazon India is scheduled for January 20 till January 23, while the on Flipkart is scheduled from January 20 till January 22. Amazon Prime users will get early access to the sale at 12:00PM on January 19, a full 12 hours before it is available for rest of the Amazon users and the world. Flipkart Plus users will also get early access to the sale starting at 8:00PM on January 19.

Vivo will be offering an additional 10 percent discount for buyers making the payment with the help of HDFC cards on Amazon India and SBI credit cards on Flipkart. Interested buyers looking at the Vivo V9 Pro can get the 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 15,990 with an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on exchange offer on Flipkart. The 6GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 15,990 instead of Rs 17,990 on Amazon India. This indicates a flat Rs 2,000 off on both the variants of V9 Pro along with an exchange offer and no-cost EMI.

Vivo NEX will be available for Rs 34,990, which is a Rs 5,000 discount from Rs 39,990 on Amazon along with an additional Rs 5,000 discount while making use of the exchange offer on Amazon India. Vivo V11 Pro will be available at Rs 22,990 with a Rs 3,000 discount and V11 will be available for Rs 17,999 with a discount of Rs 3,000 both on Amazon and Flipkart. The Rs 3,000 discount on both the devices is only applicable if users are opting for the exchange offer. Vivo is also providing a no-cost EMI option for up to 18 months on both the e-commerce platforms.

Moving on to other offers, the company is also offering discounts on its Y series of devices which includes Y83 Pro, Y95, Y93 with 4GB RAM, Y93 with 3GB RAM, Y81 with 3GB RAM and Y91. All these devices will be part of the sale event both on Flipkart and Amazon India. The offer indicates that Y83 Pro will come with an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange offer and a no-cost EMI option. Both variants of Y93 and Y81 will come with an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the device exchange offer as well.

  Published Date: January 18, 2019 3:00 PM IST

