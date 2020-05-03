comscore Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details
News

Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details

Deals

Vivo S1 price had increased by Rs 2,000, after the GST hike. The price of 4GB RAM variant was increased to Rs 17,990 from Rs 15,990.

  • Published: May 3, 2020 3:35 PM IST
Vivo S1 Review 11

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Vivo has dropped the price of Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant in India. The Vivo S1 price for the 4GB RAM variant has been reduced by Rs 1,000. It will now cost Rs 16,990 in the offline retail market, as per 91mobiles. Notably, the Flipkart pricing and Amazon India pricing has also been reduced, although there is no official announcement from Vivo. Also Read - Vivo S1 की कीमत में भारत में 1 हजार रुपये हुई सस्ती, अब इस नई कीमत के साथ खरीदें

To recall, Vivo had increased the price of Vivo S1 by Rs 2,000, after the GST hike. The price of 4GB RAM variant was increased to Rs 17,990 from Rs 15,990. As per report, the retailer are suggesting Rs 1,000 price cut starting Friday i.e May 1. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB variant price remains unchanged for now. Also Read - Vivo is working on its first smartwatch; might debut this year

Vivo S1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro was launched in January as a new mid-range smartphone in the Vivo S-series. For Vivo, the S-series is all about style, substance and selfie experience. The S1 Pro builds on those ethos and has a matching specification sheet as well. It sports a glass back and aluminium frame and comes with dual-SIM support as well. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs around 186 grams. Also Read - Vivo Y50 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, full specifications

In terms of hardware, we are looking at a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for expandable storage via microSD card slot. For imaging, Vivo S1 Pro features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The fourth sensor uses a 2-megapixel lens for macro photography.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

For selfies, Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and uses USB Type-C port for charging. There is also 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast battery charging. There is an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and it runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie. It comes in two colors: knight black and fancy sky.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 3, 2020 3:35 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo S1

Vivo S1

17990

Android 9 Pie (Funtouch OS)
MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
News
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Deals

Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

Entertainment

HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Deals

Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details
Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart

News

Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart
Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April

News

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

News

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

हिंदी समाचार

डाटा चोरी पर बोला शाओमी (Xiaomi), Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi Mi 10 पर डाटा रिकॉर्ड करने का आरोप!

OnePlus 8 Pro के डिस्प्ले में आई दिक्कत, कंपनी ने पैसा रिफंड, रिपेयरिंग,रिप्लेसमेंट का दिया ऑप्शन

Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, दूसरे D2h यूजर्स का रिचार्ज करने पर पैसा कमाने का मौका

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट 7 मई को होगी लाइव, Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble जैसे कई मोड मिलेंगे

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज भारत में 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
News
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers
Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

News

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins