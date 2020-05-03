Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details

Vivo has dropped the price of Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant in India. The Vivo S1 price for the 4GB RAM variant has been reduced by Rs 1,000. It will now cost Rs 16,990 in the offline retail market, as per 91mobiles. Notably, the Flipkart pricing and Amazon India pricing has also been reduced, although there is no official announcement from Vivo. Also Read - Vivo S1 की कीमत में भारत में 1 हजार रुपये हुई सस्ती, अब इस नई कीमत के साथ खरीदें

To recall, Vivo had increased the price of Vivo S1 by Rs 2,000, after the GST hike. The price of 4GB RAM variant was increased to Rs 17,990 from Rs 15,990. As per report, the retailer are suggesting Rs 1,000 price cut starting Friday i.e May 1. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB variant price remains unchanged for now.

Vivo S1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro was launched in January as a new mid-range smartphone in the Vivo S-series. For Vivo, the S-series is all about style, substance and selfie experience. The S1 Pro builds on those ethos and has a matching specification sheet as well. It sports a glass back and aluminium frame and comes with dual-SIM support as well. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs around 186 grams.

In terms of hardware, we are looking at a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for expandable storage via microSD card slot. For imaging, Vivo S1 Pro features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The fourth sensor uses a 2-megapixel lens for macro photography.

For selfies, Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and uses USB Type-C port for charging. There is also 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast battery charging. There is an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and it runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie. It comes in two colors: knight black and fancy sky.

