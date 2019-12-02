comscore Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price
Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro get a price cut in India: Check out the new price, offers and specifications

Vivo S1 is getting a price cut of up to Rs 4,000 while Vivo V15 Pro is now available in a new discounted price. Check out the discounts, offers and specifications of these devices.

  Published: December 2, 2019 8:57 AM IST
Photo: Rehan Hooda

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 have received a price cut in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has discounted the price of Vivo V15 Pro as well as 4GB and 6GB variants of Vivo S1 in the country. After managing to retain its place as the third major smartphone brand in India, Vivo is preparing to challenge Samsung, Realme and Oppo in a big way. The company has introduced new devices in the budget and mid-range segment. It has also discounted existing models to stay competitive against its peers in the smartphone market.

Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1: Discounted Price in India, Specifications

In India, Vivo V15 Pro will now be available for Rs 19,990. The discounted price is applicable on the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On its website, Vivo V15 Pro is listed with the new price and there is 39 percent off on the smartphone. The company is also offering discount of nearly Rs 4,000 on Vivo S1. The model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 15,990 while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,990. Interestingly, Vivo S1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is still listed for Rs 17,990. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom was the first to tweet the new discounted price on these two devices.

Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie. It packs a 3,700mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo S1, on the other hand, was launched as a style and selfie-centric smartphone. It is equipped with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P65 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and Vivo has not detailed Android 10 update plan.

