Vivo S1 Pro, the second smartphone in Vivo‘s S-series in India, has received a price cut. The smartphone is reportedly available with a discount of Rs 1,000 in the country. While Vivo S1 Pro made its debut at Rs 19 ,990, the smartphone is now available for Rs 18,990. The smartphone was introduced as the successor to Vivo S1 and is aimed at those looking for a stylish smartphone. At the new price, Vivo S1 Pro becomes direct competitor to the newly introduced Realme 6 series.

Vivo S1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro was launched in January as a new mid-range smartphone in the Vivo S-series. The smartphone debuted as a premium replacement to the Vivo S1 smartphone. For Vivo, the S-series is all about style, substance and selfie experience. The S1 Pro builds on those ethos and has a matching specification sheet as well. It sports a glass back and aluminum frame and comes with dual-SIM support as well. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs around 186 grams.

In terms of hardware, we are looking at a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for expandable storage via microSD card slot. For imaging, Vivo S1 Pro features a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The fourth sensor uses a 2-megapixel lens for macro photography.

For selfies, Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and uses USB Type-C port for charging. There is also 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast battery charging. There is an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and it runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie. It comes in two colors: knight black and fancy sky. The smartphone is a good option for those seeking a stylish device. It does not compete well in terms of specifications on the paper.