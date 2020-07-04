comscore Vivo S1 Pro price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India | BGR India
News

Vivo S1 Pro price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India: Check new price and full specifications

Deals

Vivo S1 Pro will now sell for Rs 19,990 permanently instead of its previous retail price of Rs 20,990.

  Updated: July 4, 2020 1:47 PM IST
Vivo S1 Pro main

Vivo has announced Rs 1,000 price drop on the mid-range Vivo S1 Pro smartphone in India. The company will now sell it for Rs 19,990 permanently instead of its previous retail price of Rs 20,990. To recall, the company had initially launched the Vivo S1 Pro at Rs 19,990 in India but then announced a Rs 1,000 price cut to sell for Rs 18,990. The smartphone later received a price hike of Rs 2,000, following the GST price hike implemented on mobile phones by the government in April. Also Read - Vivo teases X50 series launch in India

The source of the latest price cut report for the Vivo S1 Pro was offline retailer Mahesh Telecom. The smartphone is also on sale with its new pricing on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart. The device is available in three color options to choose from, including Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White. It comes in a single variant option with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Also Read - Vivo smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC appears on Geekbench

Vivo S1 Pro specification and features

The Vivo S1 Pro made its debut earlier this year in January. The smartphone flaunts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2340 pixels) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs Funtouch 9.2 custom skin UI based on Android 9 Pie OS and is expected to get Funtouch OS 10 update based on Android 10 soon. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro gets a price cut in India, now available for Rs 18,990

Vivo S1 Pro with quad cameras launched in India: Check price, features, specifications and more

Also Read

Vivo S1 Pro with quad cameras launched in India: Check price, features, specifications and more

For imaging, the smartphone uses a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, 4G LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 4, 2020 1:46 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 4, 2020 1:47 PM IST

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

19990

Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP+8MP+5MP

