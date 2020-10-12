Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 to get Rs 1,000 price cut in India on September 15

The Vivo S1 Pro and Vivo Y50 will get a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India on September 15. The Vivo S1 Pro will be available with a price label of Rs 18,990 and Vivo Y50 will cost Rs 16,990, which is for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo S1 Pro will be sold in three color options, including Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue, and Mystic Black. Buyers will be able to buy the Vivo Y50 in Iris Blue and Pearl White colors. The new prices will be live across all offline partner retail stores pan India, Vivo India’s e-store, and major e-commerce platforms. Also Read - Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

Vivo S1 Pro specification and features

The Vivo S1 Pro made its debut earlier this year in January. The smartphone flaunts a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2340 pixels) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs Funtouch 9.2 custom skin UI based on Android 9 Pie OS and is expected to get Funtouch OS 10 update based on Android 10 soon. Also Read - Vivo V20 to beat Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G as first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

For imaging, the smartphone uses a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the handset also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, 4G LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Also Read - Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro get price cut up to Rs 1,000 in India

Vivo Y50: Specifications, features

The Vivo Y50 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The latest Vivo device comes with a 6.53-inch display with a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech.

As far as photography is concerned, the Vivo Y50 sports a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera. The handset flaunts a punch-hole display design, which is currently trending in the market.