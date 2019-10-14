Vivo S1 receives a price drop in India, now starts at Rs 16,990

Vivo S1 has reportedly received a price cut in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is already hosting Grand Diwali Fest where S1 is being offered starting at Rs 17,990. Now, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom claims that the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The price cut makes the device interesting for those looking for a stylish smartphone with impressive selfie camera experience.

Vivo S1 Price Drop in India and Specifications

According to Mahesh Telecom, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone. The new price is already listed on Vivo‘s website. The 4GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is now available for Rs 16,990. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,990 and Rs 18,990 respectively. Those buying the smartphone from Vivo can get flat Rs 300 off on mobile case. There is exchange offer on the smartphone and Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000.

Vivo S1 was launched in India as the expansion of Vivo’s product portfolio in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker saw the strongest growth of all smartphone makers during the second quarter of 2019. It shipped record 5.8 million smartphones to retain third place, according to Canalys. With S1, it is appealing to millennial smartphone users and it is aimed at those looking for style and selfies. It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the waterdrop notch of the device.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It sports a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and packs an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by MediaTek Helio P65, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Vivo S1 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and it runs Android Pie out of the box. There is also support for 18W fast charging, which makes it a decent option in this price segment.

