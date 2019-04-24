comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo V15 price in India slashed by Rs 2,000: Specifications, and features
News

Vivo V15 price in India slashed by Rs 2,000: Specifications, and features

Deals

The latest Vivo V15 handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 23,990. Now, the device has received a price cut of Rs 2,000.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 2:00 PM IST
Vivo V15

Last month, Vivo launched a toned-down version of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. The latest Vivo V15 handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 23,990. Now, the same device has received a price cut in the country. The Vivo V15 is now available for Rs 21,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Mahesh telecom reports. You can buy the device in Royal Blue, Black and Red colour variants via online sites like Flipkart, or offline stores.

Vivo V15 specifications, features

To recall, the Vivo V15 is a camera-centric smartphone, which packs a pop-selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back. The rear setup comprises of a 12-megapixel f/1.78 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary camera sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a massive 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies and videos. Additionally, the camera app is also equipped with HDR, face beauty, timelapse, panorama, bokeh mode, AI body shaping and other features.

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

As for the display, the Vivo V15 comes with a big 6.53-inch panel along with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Vivo has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The smartphone will ship with Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, the device has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, unlike the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. It is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery with support for dual-engine fast charging tech.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 2:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions
Review
Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions
Flipkart offering up to Rs 9,000 discount on Honor phones

Deals

Flipkart offering up to Rs 9,000 discount on Honor phones

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live event highlights

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live event highlights

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India

Apple iPhones in 2020 may come with Qualcomm and Samsung's 5G modems: Report

News

Apple iPhones in 2020 may come with Qualcomm and Samsung's 5G modems: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live event highlights

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India

Apple iPhones in 2020 may come with Qualcomm and Samsung's 5G modems: Report

Nvidia launches GTX 1650 GPU at Rs 12,999, announces GeForce GTX 16-series laptop GPUs

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V15 receives price cut in India

Deals

Vivo V15 receives price cut in India
Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out

News

Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out
Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

News

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online
Vivo V15: The perfect answer for the power hungry consumer seeking a good looking smartphone

Vivo V15: The perfect answer for the power hungry consumer seeking a good looking smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Super Value Week: Honor के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा 10 हजार रुपये तक का धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi ने भारत में 7,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया Redmi 7, ये होंगी खूबियां

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 32 मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा वाला Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

OnePlus 7 का 'Notify Me' पेज Amazon India पर हुआ लाइव, 14 मई को हो रहा है लॉन्च

Amazon Daily Quiz 24 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीते Diesel Chi Watch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live event highlights
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch live event highlights
Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India
Apple iPhones in 2020 may come with Qualcomm and Samsung's 5G modems: Report

News

Apple iPhones in 2020 may come with Qualcomm and Samsung's 5G modems: Report
Nvidia launches GTX 1650 GPU at Rs 12,999, announces GeForce GTX 16-series laptop GPUs

News

Nvidia launches GTX 1650 GPU at Rs 12,999, announces GeForce GTX 16-series laptop GPUs
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update