Vivo V15 price in India slashed by Rs 2,000: Specifications, and features

Last month, Vivo launched a toned-down version of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. The latest Vivo V15 handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 23,990. Now, the same device has received a price cut in the country. The Vivo V15 is now available for Rs 21,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Mahesh telecom reports. You can buy the device in Royal Blue, Black and Red colour variants via online sites like Flipkart, or offline stores.

Vivo V15 specifications, features

To recall, the Vivo V15 is a camera-centric smartphone, which packs a pop-selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back. The rear setup comprises of a 12-megapixel f/1.78 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary camera sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a massive 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies and videos. Additionally, the camera app is also equipped with HDR, face beauty, timelapse, panorama, bokeh mode, AI body shaping and other features.

As for the display, the Vivo V15 comes with a big 6.53-inch panel along with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Vivo has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

The smartphone will ship with Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, the device has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, unlike the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. It is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery with support for dual-engine fast charging tech.