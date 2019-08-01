The Vivo V15 Pro smartphone is reportedly seeing another price cut in India. This latest cut affects both variants of the Vivo smartphone. While there is yet to be an official announcement from Vivo, the price cut information was shared by Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom. Read on to find out everything about the Vivo V15 Pro price cut.

Vivo V15 Pro price cut in India

As per the mobile retailer, the Vivo V15 Pro price cut comes into effect starting today. Both variants will now be available at a lower price. The base model with 6GB RAM will now retail at Rs 23,990. The top variant with 8GB RAM will retail at Rs 26,990. The new prices are reflecting at offline retail stores, and Flipkart as well. Buyers can choose from two color options – Ruby Red and Topaz Blue.

This is the second such price cut being seen on the V15 Pro. Back in May this year, the smartphone received a similar price cut. But it only affected the base model, which saw its price drop to Rs 26,990.

Vivo V15 Pro features, specifications

The Vivo V15 Pro launched in India earlier this year in February. The talking point is no doubt the 6.39-inch edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display up front. This design is possible courtesy of the 32-megapixel selfie camera fitted into a pop-up mechanism.

The Vivo smartphone also features three cameras at the back. These include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, and up to 128GB internal storage. On the software front, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. For security there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Features Vivo V15 Pro Price 23990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,700mAh

