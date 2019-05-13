comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo V15 Pro price slashed by Rs 2,000: Price, specifications, availability
News

Vivo V15 Pro price slashed by Rs 2,000: Price, specifications, availability

Deals

The Vivo V15 Pro is now available for Rs 26,990 in India. For the price, you will get the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 2:21 PM IST
Vivo V15 Pro (14)

Last month, Vivo V15 received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. Now, Vivo has reportedly slashed the price of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone by Rs 2,000. It was earlier available for Rs 28,990. This means that you can purchase the handset for Rs 26,990 in the country. For the price, you will get the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, Mahesh telecom reports.

But, it appears that the price drop is for the offline market as websites like Vivo India, Flipkart and Amazon India are showing the phone with the old price tag. Earlier today Vivo launched a new 8GB variant of the Vivo V15 Pro, which is priced at Rs 29,990. To recall, the device was launched back in March 2019 in the country. Vivo also announced a new color variant of the standard V15 device. You can buy the new Aqua Blue color variant for Rs 21,990.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications, features

The Vivo V15 Pro is equipped with a tall 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2316 pixels) resolution. The cameras are one of the biggest USP of the Vivo phone. There is a 32-megapixel camera sensor, which pop-ups. At the back, the mid-range smartphone comes with three cameras, which includes a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel sensor.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

On the hardware front, the Vivo V15 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is also an option to expand the storage, which you can do by leveraging a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone runs Android Pie operating system out of the box.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of connectivity, the Vivio V15 Pro comes with the usual Dual Nano-SIM card slots with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a dedicated 3.5 mm audio socket. The Chinese company has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for the battery, the mid-range handset is backed by a slightly small 3,700mAh battery.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 2:21 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
News
Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

News

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Deals

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Deals

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

News

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon

News

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनलाइन चैनलों में Realme 3 बना नंबर वन स्मार्टफोन मॉडल

Vivo ने लॉन्च किया Vivo V15 Pro का 8GB रैम और Vivo V15 का नया कलर वेरिएंट

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Realme X का पोस्टर, कंफर्म हुई कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑफलाइन सस्ता हुआ पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया F11 Pro का नया यूनिक Waterfall Gray कलर वेरिएंट

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
News
Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

News

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color
Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India