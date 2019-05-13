Vivo V15 Pro price slashed by Rs 2,000: Price, specifications, availability

Last month, Vivo V15 received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. Now, Vivo has reportedly slashed the price of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone by Rs 2,000. It was earlier available for Rs 28,990. This means that you can purchase the handset for Rs 26,990 in the country. For the price, you will get the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, Mahesh telecom reports.

But, it appears that the price drop is for the offline market as websites like Vivo India, Flipkart and Amazon India are showing the phone with the old price tag. Earlier today Vivo launched a new 8GB variant of the Vivo V15 Pro, which is priced at Rs 29,990. To recall, the device was launched back in March 2019 in the country. Vivo also announced a new color variant of the standard V15 device. You can buy the new Aqua Blue color variant for Rs 21,990.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications, features

The Vivo V15 Pro is equipped with a tall 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080 x 2316 pixels) resolution. The cameras are one of the biggest USP of the Vivo phone. There is a 32-megapixel camera sensor, which pop-ups. At the back, the mid-range smartphone comes with three cameras, which includes a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel sensor.

On the hardware front, the Vivo V15 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is also an option to expand the storage, which you can do by leveraging a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone runs Android Pie operating system out of the box.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of connectivity, the Vivio V15 Pro comes with the usual Dual Nano-SIM card slots with VoLTE 4G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a dedicated 3.5 mm audio socket. The Chinese company has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. As for the battery, the mid-range handset is backed by a slightly small 3,700mAh battery.