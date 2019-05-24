comscore
  • Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India by Rs 2,000: Price, specifications, features
Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India by Rs 2,000: Price, specifications, features

Vivo has slashed the prices of the Vivo V15 and Vivo Y17 smartphone in India by Rs 2,000. Both the Vivo handsets can be purchased via major brick and mortar stores across the country.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Vivo Y17

In March, Vivo expanded its portfolio and launched Vivo V15. Now the same device has reportedly received a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. The device is available for Rs 19,990 in the country. Similarly, Vivo has also dropped the price of the Vivo V17 smartphone by Rs 2,000. Customers can buy this device for Rs 15,990, down from Rs 17,990.

As for the availability, both the Vivo V15 and Vivo Y17 handset can be purchased via major brick and mortar stores across the country, 91mobiles reports. To recall, the Vivo V15 offers an all-screen design, coupled with a pop-up selfie camera. The device comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1080 x 2316 pixels) screen resolution along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which is backed by up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It offers a triple camera setup on the back. The setup sports a 48-megapixel camera sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel camera sensor for depth mapping.

The rear camera system is accompanied by a dual LED flash unit. The front houses a 32-megapixel sensor in a motorized enclosure. The company has added a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device. Sadly, the device offers a micro USB port at the bottom of the device and packs a 3,700mAh battery.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

Talking about the Vivo Y17, the device sports a waterdrop-style notched display, unlike the Vivo V15. It is equipped with a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display along with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is built around a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo Y17 offers a vertically-stacked triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front is a 20-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The Vivo Y17 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. It is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for the company’s 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. For better gaming experience, Vivo has added an Ultra game mode feature.

