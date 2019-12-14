Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free

Vivo V17 is the newest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone in India. The third largest smartphone brand in the country launched the device with world’s tiniest punch hole display early this week. While it won’t be available for sale till December 16, you can buy one and get another one for free. If that sounds like too good to be true then you will need to take a look at this offer.

Vivo V17 Buy One Get One Free Offer

If you buy a Vivo V17 in Mumbai then you can get another one for free. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has posted an offer where customers buying Vivo V17 stand a chance to win another one for free. The offer will be valid from December 17 to December 22 and is dubbed as “Spin and Win”. There also seems to be an option to win a Vivo Y90 or vouchers from brands like Big Bazaar, Book My Show and others. There is also 5 percent cashback available from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others.

To recall, Vivo V17 launched in India on December 9 and is now available for pre-order via leading online platforms. The smartphone will go on sale on December 16 via Amazon India, Flipkart and Vivo’s own e-store. It will also be available via other online retail platforms. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and received its first update recently. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,990 and will be updated to Android 10 in the coming weeks.

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. These main shooters are aided by a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color options.