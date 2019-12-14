comscore Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another Vivo V17 for free
News

Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another Vivo V17 for free

Deals

Vivo V17 will go on sale from December 16 and those buying the smartphone stand a chance to win another one for free. Here is how.

  • Published: December 14, 2019 1:20 PM IST
Vivo V17 First Impressions 2

Vivo V17 is the newest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone in India. The third largest smartphone brand in the country launched the device with world’s tiniest punch hole display early this week. While it won’t be available for sale till December 16, you can buy one and get another one for free. If that sounds like too good to be true then you will need to take a look at this offer.

Vivo V17 Buy One Get One Free Offer

If you buy a Vivo V17 in Mumbai then you can get another one for free. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has posted an offer where customers buying Vivo V17 stand a chance to win another one for free. The offer will be valid from December 17 to December 22 and is dubbed as “Spin and Win”. There also seems to be an option to win a Vivo Y90 or vouchers from brands like Big Bazaar, Book My Show and others. There is also 5 percent cashback available from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others.

Watch:Vivo V17 Unboxing

To recall, Vivo V17 launched in India on December 9 and is now available for pre-order via leading online platforms. The smartphone will go on sale on December 16 via Amazon India, Flipkart and Vivo’s own e-store. It will also be available via other online retail platforms. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android Pie and received its first update recently. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,990 and will be updated to Android 10 in the coming weeks.

Vivo V17 First Impressions: World's tiniest punch-hole and quad cameras make for an interesting device

Also Read

Vivo V17 First Impressions: World's tiniest punch-hole and quad cameras make for an interesting device

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. These main shooters are aided by a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will be available for purchase in glacier ice and midnight ocean color options.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 14, 2019 1:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis
News
WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis
Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free

Deals

Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

News

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

News

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with sleep tracking and 7 days battery life launched in India

Wearables

Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with sleep tracking and 7 days battery life launched in India

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

Apple iPhone with 5G support in 2020 will see marginal increase in price: Ming-Chi Kuo

Sony unveils new lens that promises better Phase Detection Autofocus

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free

Deals

Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2 and other models get discount

Deals

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.2 and other models get discount
Best phones with 6GB RAM under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Best phones with 6GB RAM under Rs 15,000
Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers
Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

News

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

हिंदी समाचार

VU TV Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, 7,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर टीवी खरीदने का मौका

Nokia TV को आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर खरीदने का मौका, ये है कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: 4,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं शाओमी स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग ने 10 लाख गैलेक्सी फोल्ड बेचें, भारत में 1 लाख 65 हजार रुपये है एक फोन की कीमत

ISRO ने पिछले 5 वर्षों में कमर्शियल सैटेलाइट लॉन्च कर कमाएं 1245 करोड़ रुपये

News

WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis
News
WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis
Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

News

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video
OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

News

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India
Apple iPhone with 5G support in 2020 will see marginal increase in price: Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple iPhone with 5G support in 2020 will see marginal increase in price: Ming-Chi Kuo
Sony unveils new lens that promises better Phase Detection Autofocus

News

Sony unveils new lens that promises better Phase Detection Autofocus