Vivo V17 Pro price slashed in India permanently: Check details

Vivo has slashed the price of V17 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched last month at Rs 29,990. It packs six cameras in total with full-screen display. Now, after the Rs 2,000 price reduction, the V17 Pro will be made available for Rs 27,990. The price cut is permanent, and has been confirmed by the company to Gadgets360.

Vivo V17 Pro, the successor to V15 Pro, can be purchased through Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and various other online channels. It is also available for purchase through offline retail stores across India. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It will now be available at Rs 27,990.

Vivo V17 Pro: Specifications and features

The V17 Pro comes equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display also includes a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath it. Powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, it comes in only one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. It runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android Pie and supports dual-SIM option.

The big highlight of the Vivo V17 Pro is its camera setup. There are four cameras on the back and two at the front. The back includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 13-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is dual 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel motorized pop-up camera. It has a 4,100mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Features Vivo V17 Pro Price 27,990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch 9.1 Display 6.44-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP + 8MP Battery 4100mAh

