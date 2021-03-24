Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here s where to avail the discounted price

If you are in the market looking for a solid deal on a sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone, the Vivo V20 from last year is worth looking at. The phone has just received a price cut of Rs 2,000 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Hence, the V20 now starts at Rs 22,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a 256GB storage variant that now costs Rs 25,490. Do note that this is a permanent price cut. Also Read - Vivo launches a new mid-range 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

Buyers looking for the Vivo V20 should also note that the 2021 edition does not receive any price cut. For those in the unknown, the Vivo V20 got a midlife upgrade late last year in the form of a new chip. The V20 (2021) swaps the Snapdragon 720G chip for a theoretically better Snapdragon 730G. You can get the 2021 edition at a starting price of Rs 25,990 with 256GB storage.

Vivo V20 receives price cut

The Vivo V20 is a nice option to consider for those looking to invest in a pair of good selfie cameras as well as overall decent camera performance. To remind you of the specifications, the Vivo V20 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The Snapdragon 720G chip powers the phone and it runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS.

The highlight on the V20 is the 44-megapixel selfie camera. Unlike most phones at its price, the V20 can record selfie videos in 4K resolution. The rear camera setup is impressive on paper too, with a 64-megapixel main shooter accompanied by an ultra-wide camera setup and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone relies on a 4000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution.

At its new price of Rs 22,990, the Vivo V20 directly competes with the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7, and even the higher variants of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Mi 10i and Realme X7 offer the benefit of 5G connectivity and superior raw performance (theoretically). The Mi 10i and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also offer 108-megapixel cameras. The Pro Max also earns points for having a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A52 is also a nice alternative to the Vivo V20. The Galaxy A52 relies on the Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers a 90Hz AMOLED display.