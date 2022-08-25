comscore Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Check price, top offers here
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo V25 Pro Is Up For Grabs In India Heres How Much You Need To Splurge To Buy It
News

Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

Deals

The newly launched Vivo V25 Pro starts in India at a price of Rs 35,999 and it is available via Flipkart, Vivo India e-shop and offline retailers.

Vivo V25 Pro

Image: Vivo India

Vivo, last week, launched its next-generation V-series smartphone dubbed as the V25 Pro smartphone in India. Now, almost a week later, the phone is up for grabs in India. The newly launched Vivo V25 Pro smartphone will be available in India starting August 25 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and partner retail stores in Sailing Blue and Pure Black colour variants. Also Read - Vivo Y35 to launch in India under Rs 20,000: Check offers, specs, colors

Vivo V25 Pro price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V25 Pro is available in India at a price of Rs 35,999, while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM is available for Rs 39,999. Also Read - Vivo to launch over six new budget phones in India next month: Check details

As a part of the launch offer, Vivo India is giving a flat discount of Rs 3,500 to the interested buyers. This discount is applicable on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Apart from this, the company is also giving an additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on exchanging old smartphones for a new Vivo V25 Pro smartphone. The company is also giving a 10 percent off on purchases made using SBI credit card, and credit card EMI transactions on Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone is expected to launch in September

Additionally, interested buyers will also get discounts on the purchase of Google Nest Hub smart display and Google Nest Mini smart speaker. These smart devices will be available at a price of Rs 4,999 and Rs 1,999 respectively. Sans the sale, they cost Rs 6,999 and Rs 3,499 respectively.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 × 1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Talking about the cameras, the Vivo V25 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP sensor for selfies. On the battery front, the Vivo V25 Pro is backed by a 4,830mAh battery with support for a 66W charger.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 1:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google partners with MeitY: Here s what they are up to
News
Google partners with MeitY: Here s what they are up to
WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities: What it looks like

Apps

WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities: What it looks like

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to iQoo Neo 6 5G: Best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in India right now

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to iQoo Neo 6 5G: Best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in India right now

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Wearables

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, 25 August 2022: Check out the latest active codes here

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, 25 August 2022: Check out the latest active codes here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Check price, top offers here

Oppo launches new Enco Buds2 earbuds at Rs 1,799: Check details

Google partners with MeitY: Here s what they are up to

WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities: What it looks like

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to iQoo Neo 6 5G: Best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in India right now

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More