Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Check price, top offers here

Vivo, last week, launched its next-generation V-series smartphone dubbed as the V25 Pro smartphone in India. Now, almost a week later, the phone is up for grabs in India. The newly launched Vivo V25 Pro smartphone will be available in India starting August 25 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and partner retail stores in Sailing Blue and Pure Black colour variants. Also Read - Vivo Y35 to launch in India under Rs 20,000: Check offers, specs, colors

Vivo V25 Pro price and offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V25 Pro is available in India at a price of Rs 35,999, while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM is available for Rs 39,999. Also Read - Vivo to launch over six new budget phones in India next month: Check details

As a part of the launch offer, Vivo India is giving a flat discount of Rs 3,500 to the interested buyers. This discount is applicable on the purchases made using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Apart from this, the company is also giving an additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on exchanging old smartphones for a new Vivo V25 Pro smartphone. The company is also giving a 10 percent off on purchases made using SBI credit card, and credit card EMI transactions on Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone is expected to launch in September

Additionally, interested buyers will also get discounts on the purchase of Google Nest Hub smart display and Google Nest Mini smart speaker. These smart devices will be available at a price of Rs 4,999 and Rs 1,999 respectively. Sans the sale, they cost Rs 6,999 and Rs 3,499 respectively.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 × 1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Talking about the cameras, the Vivo V25 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup at the back, which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP sensor for selfies. On the battery front, the Vivo V25 Pro is backed by a 4,830mAh battery with support for a 66W charger.