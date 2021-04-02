Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today: Launch offers, price and more

Vivo X60 series now available for purchase in India. All three Vivo smartphones under the series are up for sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores across the country starting today, April 2. Also Read - Vivo X60 series receives over 200% pre-bookings compared to predecessor, reveals company

The Vivo X60 starts at Rs 37,990 for the base 8GB RAM option, while the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ are available at a price starting at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively. The pre-bookings of the phones were live since the launch date. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 5: Key differences in price, specs

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro sport the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, while the X60 Pro+ is powered by high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset. For the cameras, the Chinese smartphone smartphone manufacturer has partnered with Zeiss to bring features as such the Zeiss Biotar Portrait mode and offer a best-in-class camera experience. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro with 48-megapixel Zeiss triple cameras: First look

All three phones under the Vivo X60 series come with virtual RAM feature, wherein 8GB RAM gets bumped up to 11GB, while 12GB RAM becomes 15GB. Users do have the option of turn off the feature by heading to the Settings menu. Some of the other common features between these Vivo phones are in-display fingerprint sensor and a curved AMOLED display.

Vivo X60 series launch offers, price in India

As a part of the launch offer, buyers will get flat 10 percent instant cashback on HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions. Other launch offers include: extra Rs 2000 off on exchange, additional Rs 500 off on exchange for existing vivo customers, no cost EMI option up to 12 months.

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is available at Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This one is offered in Emperor Blue vegan leather finish.

The Vivo X60 Pro also comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 49,990. This one comes in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Vivo X60 comes in two variants: the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 37,990. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 41,990.