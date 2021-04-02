comscore Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today: Launch offers, price and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today: Launch offers, price and more
News

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today: Launch offers, price and more

Deals

Vivo X60 series now available for purchase in India. All three Vivo smartphones are up for sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores across the country starting today, April 2.

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 series now available for purchase in India. All three Vivo smartphones under the series are up for sale on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores across the country starting today, April 2. Also Read - Vivo X60 series receives over 200% pre-bookings compared to predecessor, reveals company

The Vivo X60 starts at Rs 37,990 for the base 8GB RAM option, while the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ are available at a price starting at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively. The pre-bookings of the phones were live since the launch date. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 5: Key differences in price, specs

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro sport the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, while the X60 Pro+ is powered by high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset. For the cameras, the Chinese smartphone smartphone manufacturer has partnered with Zeiss to bring features as such the Zeiss Biotar Portrait mode and offer a best-in-class camera experience. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro with 48-megapixel Zeiss triple cameras: First look

All three phones under the Vivo X60 series come with virtual RAM feature, wherein 8GB RAM gets bumped up to 11GB, while 12GB RAM becomes 15GB. Users do have the option of turn off the feature by heading to the Settings menu. Some of the other common features between these Vivo phones are in-display fingerprint sensor and a curved AMOLED display.

Vivo X60 Pro launch offers

Vivo X60 series launch offers, price in India

As a part of the launch offer, buyers will get flat 10 percent instant cashback on HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions. Other launch offers include: extra Rs 2000 off on exchange, additional Rs 500 off on exchange for existing vivo customers, no cost EMI option up to 12 months.

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is available at Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This one is offered in Emperor Blue vegan leather finish.
The Vivo X60 Pro also comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 49,990. This one comes in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour options.

Lastly, the Vivo X60 comes in two variants: the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 37,990. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 41,990.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2021 9:28 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo X60

Vivo X60

37990

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP+13MP+5MP
Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro

49990

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP + 13MP + 13MP
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69990

Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today
Deals
Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today
Poco Dimensity 1200-powered gaming phone heading to India soon

Mobiles

Poco Dimensity 1200-powered gaming phone heading to India soon

COMPUTEX 2021 onsite event cancelled, now an online-only event

News

COMPUTEX 2021 onsite event cancelled, now an online-only event

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Features

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Poco X3 Pro at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart: Here s how to get the massive discount of Rs 8,000

Deals

Poco X3 Pro at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart: Here s how to get the massive discount of Rs 8,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Periscope live streaming platform shut

COMPUTEX 2021 onsite event cancelled, now an online-only event

Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

New Google Stack app will help scan and categorise documents

Cortana no more available on Android, iOS devices, limited to Windows 10

Top 6 upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price, specs compared

RBI's new rules for credit, debit card auto-payments: Top 5 questions answered

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Are these two similar?

Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: From Xiaomi Mi 10i to Galaxy F62, here's the list

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today

Deals

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today
Vivo X60t with Dimensity 1100 chipset, triple camera appears in listing

News

Vivo X60t with Dimensity 1100 chipset, triple camera appears in listing
Vivo X60 series receives record pre-bookings in India

Mobiles

Vivo X60 series receives record pre-bookings in India
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G60 और Moto G20 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी

Nokia G10, G20, X10 और X20 स्मार्टफोन 8 अप्रैल को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, जानें खास बातें

Twitter में आने वाला है Twemojis फीचर, Fleets में जोड़ सकेंगे एनिमेटेड GIF

Samsung Galaxy A82 के फीचर्स Google Play Console पर हुए लिस्ट, 64MP कैमरा और 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 600 रुपये से कम के धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, लंबी वैलिडिटी के साथ रोज 1.5GB डेटा और फ्री कॉलिंग

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

News

Periscope live streaming platform shut
News
Periscope live streaming platform shut
COMPUTEX 2021 onsite event cancelled, now an online-only event

News

COMPUTEX 2021 onsite event cancelled, now an online-only event
Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

Wearables

Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report
New Google Stack app will help scan and categorise documents

Apps

New Google Stack app will help scan and categorise documents
Cortana no more available on Android, iOS devices, limited to Windows 10

News

Cortana no more available on Android, iOS devices, limited to Windows 10

new arrivals in india

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Best Sellers