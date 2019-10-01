comscore Vivo Y12, Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i price in India slashed: Check price
Vivo Y12, Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i price in India slashed: All you need to know

The Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i now come with a price tag of Rs 8,990 and Rs 7,490. Interested customers can purchase any of these Vivo phones via offline stores.

  Published: October 1, 2019 6:08 PM IST
vivo-y12-india-launch

The Vivo Y12, Vivo Y91, and Vivo Y91i phones have received a price cut in India. The Chinese company’s Vivo Y12 device is currently available for Rs 10,990. The Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i now come with a price tag of Rs 8,990 and Rs 7,490. Interested customers can purchase any of these Vivo phones via offline stores. Mahesh Telecom revealed about the same via its official Twitter handle.

Vivo Y12 features, specifications

The Vivo Y12’s highlight is a triple-camera setup placed at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a third 2-megapixel camera. There is support for a bunch of camera modes, including Professional, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos and more. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel camera sensor. It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery. Other specifications and features include a 6.35-inch HD+ display. The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Vivo is offering this phone in 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage option. It runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.

Vivo Y91 features

This Vivo smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display running at a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The waterdrop style notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also offers support for face unlock feature. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

You also get a dual-camera setup at the back, which comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor for adding bokeh effects to your photos. Vivo has also loaded features such as portrait mode and beauty mode to make you look good in your photos. With a 4,030mAh battery to keep things ticking, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with FunTouch OS skin on top.

Vivo Y91i features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1520 x 720pixels. There is a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie snapper. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with dual rear cameras. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The front camera also supports face unlock. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 4,030mAh battery but there is no support for fast charging. On the software front, the Vivo Y91i runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Funtouch OS skin on top.

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola का Razr Foldable Phone 2019 से पहले होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo Y12, Vivo Y91 और Vivo Y91i स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में 1000 रुपये तक की कटौती

BSNL ने एक्स्ट्रा डाटा ऑफर की वैलिडिटी को आगे बढ़ाया, इन छह प्रीपेड प्लान पर मिलेगा फायदा

Reliance JioPhone को दीवाली ऑफर के तहत 699 रुपये में ऐसे खरीदें

Airtel कुछ सर्कल में 65 रुपये वाले स्मार्ट रिचार्ज में ऑफर कर रहा है डबल टॉक टाइम

