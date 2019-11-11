comscore Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 receive price cut in India: Check full specifications
The Vivo Y15 smartphone will now cost you Rs 11,990. The Vivo Y12 can now be purchased for Rs 9,990. Read on to know more about these Vivo devices.

vivo y15 india launch

The Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y12 smartphones have received a price cut in India. The Vivo Y12 can now be purchased for Rs 9,990, which is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. To recall, this handset was launched with a price label of Rs 12,499 in the country. The Vivo Y15, on the other hand, will now cost you Rs 11,990. Mahesh Telecom revealed the price drop details via its official Twitter handle. Here’s everything you need to know about these Vivo devices.

Vivo Y15 specifications

Talking about specifications, the Vivo Y15 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display that runs at 720 x 1544 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. It comes in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. The handset features triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 sensor with a wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and it also offers support for face unlock feature. Vivo has also added a 5,000mAh battery inside the phone. Notably, there is no support for fast charging tech. On the software front, the Vivo Y15 ships with Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Vivo Y12 features

The Vivo Y12’s highlight is a triple-camera setup placed at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a third 2-megapixel camera. There is support for a bunch of camera modes, including Professional, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos and more. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The handset is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery. Other specifications and features include a 6.35-inch HD+ display. The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Vivo is offering this phone in 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage option. It runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.

Features Vivo Y15 2019
Price 12990
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.35-inch HD+
Internal Memory 64GB, 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 10:28 AM IST

