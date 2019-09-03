comscore Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart: Specs, price
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart: Check price, specifications

The Vivo Y17 can now be purchased for Rs 14,990 in India. The Vivo Y15 (2019) is currently available for Rs 12,990. Interested customers can purchase the Vivo phones via Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Vivo India's e-store.

  Published: September 3, 2019 1:17 PM IST
The Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y17 phones have received a price cut in India. The Vivo Y15 is currently available for Rs 12,990, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. To recall, this handset was launched with a price label of Rs 13,990 in the country. The Vivo Y17, on the other hand, can now be purchased for Rs 14,990. Previously, the same handset was available for Rs 15,990. The Vivo Y17 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Interested customers can purchase the Vivo phones via Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Vivo India’s e-store.

Vivo Y15 specifications, features

Talking about specifications, the Vivo Y15 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display that runs at 720 x 1544 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. It comes in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. The handset features triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 sensor with a wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and it also offers support for face unlock feature. Vivo has also added a 5,000mAh battery inside the phone. Notably, there is no support for fast charging tech. On the software front, the Vivo Y15 ships with Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Vivo Y17 features, specifications

The latest Vivo Y17 comes with a waterdrop-style notched display design. The device is equipped with a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display along with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The Vivo Y17 offers a vertically-stacked triple camera setup at the back.

The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel shooter. The device offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y17 runs with Funtouch OS 9 based on the latest Android 9 Pie OS. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for the company’s 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

