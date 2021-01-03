Vivo Y20A, the company’s latest Y series smartphone is now available on sale. The budget smartphone was launched earlier this week and the sale started January 2, 2020. Among key features of Vivo Y20A are AI triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Let us take a look at the price, availability, and specifications of Vivo Y20A. Also Read - Vivo Y20A with triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Vivo Y20A is priced at Rs 11,490 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage mode. It can be bought via retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites. Vivo Y20A is available in two color options – Nebula Blue and Dawn White. Also Read - Vivo Y20 (2021) with 5,000mAh battery and triple camera launched

Coming to specifications, Vivo Y20A gets a 6.51-inch Halo iView IPS display with Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There’s a waterdrop notch on top of the display that includes the front camera. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Vivo Y20A features triple cameras at the back with the three camera lenses aligned vertically in a rectangular module, which is placed on the top left of the back cover. The rear camera setup is a combination of a 13-megapixel main camera with PDAF, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel Super macro lens. An LED flash unit is placed just below the rear camera module. The front camera is an 8-megapixel one. Camera features such as portrait mode, live photo, panorama, and AI camera capabilities are supported as well.

Vivo Y20A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging technology.

The battery is said to offer up to 17 hours of online HD streaming and up to 10 hours of intensive gaming. The smartphone runs FunTouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y20A include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM card slots, and a micro-USB port.