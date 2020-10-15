The Vivo Y30 has received a price cut in India, and customers will be able to buy it for Rs 13,990. This is the base price for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Earlier the same handset was available with a price label of Rs 14,990, which means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,000. Also Read - Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

There is no other variant and the company is offering the smartphone in three color options. These include Emerald Black, Dazzle Blue, and Moonstone White. The new price is applicable across all offline retail partners, Vivo India E-store, and major e-commerce websites. Apart from the price cut, the brand is also giving 5 percent cashback on Kotak Mahindra bank credit card. The same offer is also valid on Credit and Debit card EMI transactions. Also Read - Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Customers can also avail a 5 percent cashback with Federal Bank debit card. The same is also for the debit card EMI transactions. There is also 5 percent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card regular, and credit card EMI transactions. The offers list also includes 12-months extended warranty. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 to get Rs 1,000 price cut in India on September 15

Vivo Y30: Specifications and features

The Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and “Ultra O Screen” design. Internally, Vivo has used the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For selfies, the handset offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor in the punch-hole design. Also Read – Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details

Coming to the rear camera, it features quad-lens setup. The Vivo Y30 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a regular f/2.2 lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. These two lenses include a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Vivo Y30 features a rear fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and USB 2.0.