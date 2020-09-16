comscore Vivo Y50 and Vivo S1 Pro price in India cut: Check details | BGR India
Vivo Y50 and Vivo S1 Pro price cut by up to Rs 1,000 in India: Check details

These two smartphone will be available at the new prices with both online and offline stores.

  Updated: September 16, 2020 7:05 PM IST
Vivo has once again cut the price of its two stylish smartphones Vivo S1 Pro and Vivo Y50 launched this year. For both these smartphones, users will now have to spend less than Rs 1,000. The brand has cut the price of these two mid-budget range devices, most likely to bring another product to succeed them. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro revised prices

Vivo S1 Pro can now be purchased at a price of Rs 18,990, instead of Rs 19,990. This smartphone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage capacity. The phone comes in Dimmy White, Jazzy Blue and Mystic Black. Apart from this, Vivo Y50 can also be purchased at a price of Rs 16,990 instead of Rs 17,990. This smartphone is available in Iris Blue and Pearl White color options. It can be purchased from e-commerce platforms and retail stores in addition to the company’s official stores. Also Read - Buy Smartphone less than Rs 1000 at no cost EMI 2020 : Realme, Vivo, Infinix, Tecno हैं ऑप्शन

Specifications

The Vivo Y50 comes with a 6.53-inch iView display panel and has a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a powerful 5,000mAh battery. The quad rear camera set-up is given in the phone’s back. The primary sensor of the phone has been given 13MP. Apart from this, the phone has an 8MP super wide-angle camera. The phone has a 2MP Bokeh sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel camera. Also Read - Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

The S1 Pro comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display panel. A 48-megapixel primary sensor has been given in the back of the phone, while a 32-megapixel camera has been given in the front. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery. And both these devices come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo has upgraded its lineup with a new set of devices this year. And in order to offer the existing phones, the brand is left with no option but to reduce their prices. To keep them relevant among the competition.

  Published Date: September 16, 2020 7:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 16, 2020 7:05 PM IST

Best Sellers