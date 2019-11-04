Just a few days back, the Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone received a price cut in India. Now, the company has reportedly slashed the price of the Vivo Y91 series. The Chinese company’s Vivo Y91 device is currently available for Rs 8,490, which is for the 3GB RAM model. The Vivo Y91i, on the other hand, now comes with a price tag of Rs 6,990. You can get the 2GB RAM variant for the same price. Mahesh Telecom revealed about the same via its official Twitter handle.

Vivo Y91 specifications

This Vivo smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display running at a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The waterdrop style notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also offers support for face unlock feature. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage.



You also get a dual-camera setup at the back, which comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor for adding bokeh effects to your photos. Vivo has also loaded features such as portrait mode and beauty mode to make you look good in your photos. With a 4,030mAh battery to keep things ticking, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with FunTouch OS skin on top.

Vivo Y91i features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1520 x 720pixels. There is a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie snapper. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with dual rear cameras. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The front camera also supports face unlock. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 4,030mAh battery but there is no support for fast charging. On the software front, the Vivo Y91i runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Funtouch OS skin on top.