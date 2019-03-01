Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000; now available for Rs 9,990

Vivo introduced the Y91 smartphone in India in January this year for Rs 10,990. Now, in less than two months, Vivo has slashed the smartphone price by Rs 1,000, and it is now available to purchase for Rs 9,990. The price cut announcement comes from Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom, and the new price is also reflecting on Amazon India, Paytm and also on Vivo’s online shop. The budget smartphone from Vivo comes with a full screen display with waterdrop style notch and a gradient back finish.

Vivo Y91 specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display running at a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. The waterdrop style notch houses the front facing 8-megapixel selfie camera, and it also supports face unlock feature. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

In the photography department, you get a dual-camera setup at the back, which comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor for adding bokeh effects to your photos. Vivo has also loaded features such as portrait mode and beauty mode to make you look good in your photos.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. With a 4,030mAh battery to keep things ticking, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with FunTouch OS skin on top.