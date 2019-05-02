Vivo Y91, Y95 prices in India reportedly slashed again: Specifications, features

Two mid-range Vivo smartphones in India have reportedly received a price cut again. The smartphones in question are the Vivo Y91, and the Vivo Y95. The Y95 was launched in India back in November last year, while the Y91 was launched earlier this year in January. Since then, this would be the second time they are receiving a price cut.

As per 91Mobiles, the two Vivo smartphones have received a Rs 1,000 price cut each. Post the cut, the Vivo Y95 will be available for Rs 13,990, while the Vivo Y91 will be available for Rs 8,990. According to the report, this price slash is being offered by offline retailers in the country.

As mentioned, this is the second time these Vivo smartphones are getting a price cut. Earlier too they both had received a Rs 1,000 price cut. The Vivo Y95 was originally launched for Rs 16,990, and was then discounted to Rs 15,990. The Vivo Y91, on the other hand, was launched for Rs 10,990, and was then discounted to Rs 9,990.

Vivo Y95 features, specifications

The Vivo Y95 was launched with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It also came with a 4,030mAh battery, and security features like a physical fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

Other features included dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, 20-megapixel selfie shooter up front, and connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, FM Radio, GPS, and GLONASS. On the software front, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box.

Vivo Y91 features, specifications

The Vivo Y91, on the other hand, was launched with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB expandable onboard storage. The device also featured a 4,030mAh battery, and ran Android Oreo-based FunTouch OS.

Other features included a dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, 8-megapixel selfie shooter up front, and connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.