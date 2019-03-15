Vivo Y93 and Y95 receive permanent price cut in India weeks after launch

Vivo India has given a permanent price cut to its Y93 and Y95 smartphones. This price reduction comes just a few months after the company initially launched the devices. Vivo has slashed the price of both storage and RAM variants for the Vivo Y93 and the Y95. The 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant for the Y93 is now priced at Rs 11,990 instead of Rs 12,999, while the 4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 12,990 instead of Rs 13,990.

This price cut is likely to ensure that the devices stay competitive as other smartphone makers have launched a number of smartphones in the last couple of weeks. Talking about the Vivo Y95, the price for its only variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has been reduced from Rs 15,990 to Rs 14,990. The price change was initially noted by Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom.

The Vivo Y93 was launched back in December 2018 and it comes with a 6.22-inch Full-incell display panel with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. Y93 runs on MediaTek Helio P22 with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5. The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping with a dedicated LED flash unit. Vivo has added an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies as the device is powered by a 4,030mAh battery with a microUSB port.

The second device, Vivo V95 launched in November 2018 comes with similar display specifications to what we saw in the Y95. On the processor side, Vivo has added Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 with an octa-core CPU with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Rest of the specifications regarding the rear camera specifications, software, and battery remain the same. One primary difference here is the inclusion on a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.