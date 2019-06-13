Chinese smartphone maker Vivo seems to have reduced the price of its Vivo Y93 smartphone for the second time. This new price reduction comes three months after the company first reduced the price. Now, the Vivo Y93 with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will start at Rs 10,990 instead of Rs 11,990. Talking about the 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant, the new price is Rs 11,990 instead of 12,990. Similar to the previous price revision, this is likely to attract potential buyers with competitive pricing. For some context, the launch price of Vivo Y93 with 4GB RAM was Rs 13,990.

The information about the price drop was reported by Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom. This information about the Vivo Y93 comes around the same time when Vivo is preparing to launch a new smartphone series. As previously reported, the company is working on launching its new Vivo Z-series of smartphones in India. As part of this, Vivo is expected to rebrand its Vivo Z5x as the Vivo Z1 Pro in the market. The company revealed that it is planning to target the Gen Z with this new performance-focused lineup.

Vivo Y93 features, specifications

The Vivo Y93, launched in December 2018, sports a 6.22-inch Full-in-cell display panel. The display comes with an HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The Y93 runs on MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. As previously mentioned, it comes in two RAM and storage variants.

You Might be Interested Vivo Y93 Android 8.1 Oreo Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Dual - 13MP + 2MP

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5. Vivo Y93, and also comes with a dual camera setup on the back in the camera department. As part of the setup, it sports a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a dedicated LED flash unit. Vivo has added an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone runs on a 4,030mAh battery. For connectivity, the Y93 sports regular Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5mm audio socket, dual VoLTE 4G, FM radio, and a microUSB port.