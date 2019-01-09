Vivo Y95 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000: All you need to know

Vivo Y95 has reportedly received a price cut and is now available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The selfie-centric smartphone was launched back in November 2018 with a price tag of Rs 16,990. One can purchase it via Amazon India or Vivo‘s official online website. However, the smartphone is still available with the original price tag on Flipkart.

To recall, the Vivo Y95 is powered by a 12nm Snapdragon 439 chipset clocked at 1.9GHz, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. It is offered in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset packs a 6.22-inch notched display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The panel has an 88.6 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It runs Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is also equipped with Face Unlock feature and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Vivo NEX First Look

The Vivo Y95 comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel camera sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor, coupled with AI prowess. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel AI selfie shooter. Additionally, the device offers AR technology, allowing users to use stickers on selfies. Connectivity options include WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, OTG, FM Radio, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDuo and dual SIM slots. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,030mAh battery.

Besides, the company recently launched the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Vivo Y93, which is priced at Rs 12,990 in India. The new variant of the smartphone is already on sale on Amazon India and Vivo’s online website. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and packs a 6.2-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.