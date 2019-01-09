comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vivo Y95 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000: All you need to know
News

Vivo Y95 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000: All you need to know

Deals

The selfie-centric smartphone was launched back in November 2018 with a price tag of Rs 16,990.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 5:29 PM IST
Vivo-Y95-launched-india

Vivo Y95 has reportedly received a price cut and is now available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The selfie-centric smartphone was launched back in November 2018 with a price tag of Rs 16,990. One can purchase it via Amazon India or Vivo‘s official online website. However, the smartphone is still available with the original price tag on Flipkart.

To recall, the Vivo Y95 is powered by a 12nm Snapdragon 439 chipset clocked at 1.9GHz, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. It is offered in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset packs a 6.22-inch notched display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The panel has an 88.6 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It runs Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is also equipped with Face Unlock feature and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Vivo NEX First Look

The Vivo Y95 comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel camera sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor, coupled with AI prowess. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel AI selfie shooter. Additionally, the device offers AR technology, allowing users to use stickers on selfies. Connectivity options include WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, OTG, FM Radio, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDuo and dual SIM slots. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,030mAh battery.

Besides, the company recently launched the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Vivo Y93, which is priced at Rs 12,990 in India. The new variant of the smartphone is already on sale on Amazon India and Vivo’s online website. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and packs a 6.2-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

You Might be Interested

Vivo Y93

Vivo Y93
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Vivo Y95

Vivo Y95
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC
Dual 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 5:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q
thumb-img
News
Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times
thumb-img
News
HiSense U30 with a punch-hole camera spotted at CES 2019

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench

Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China

Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y95 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000: All you need to know

Deals

Vivo Y95 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000: All you need to know
Xolo Era 4X now available on Amazon India with 30 days Money Back offer: Price, specifications, features

News

Xolo Era 4X now available on Amazon India with 30 days Money Back offer: Price, specifications, features
Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched at CES 2019

News

Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched at CES 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today
Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus now available via offline retail stores

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर का 48MP वाला स्मार्टफोन खींचता है ऐसी तस्वीरें

CES 2019: हुंडई की यह कार 5 फुट की दीवार पर भी कर देगी चढ़ाई, जानें क्या हैं फीचर्स

BSNL का यह प्लान दे रहा 25 जीबी डाटा प्रति दिन

Xolo Era 4X अमेजन पर 30 दिनों के मनी बैक ऑफर के साथ हुआ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

CES 2019: Alcatel ने लॉन्च किए 1X (2019), 1C स्मार्टफोन

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench
Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates

News

Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

News

Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q
Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times

News

Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times