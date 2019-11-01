Back in July this year, Vivo launched its Z1 Pro smartphone in India. A few months down the line, the smartphone has received an official price cut. Read on to find out everything on the latest Vivo Z1 Pro price cut.

Vivo Z1 Pro price cut details

The Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India in three variants, and all these variants get a price cut. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM gets Rs 1,000 price cut. This brings its price down from Rs 14,990 to Rs 13,990.

The mid and top models both get a Rs 2,000 price cut. The mid model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is now available for Rs 14,990 (down from Rs 16,990). The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is now available for Rs 15,990 (down from Rs 17,990).

All three variants are now available at their new prices on Flipkart and the Vivo e-store. One can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options up to six months. Buyers can also choose from Sonic Black and Sonic Blue colors.

Features, specifications

To recap, the Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch LCD display with a punch-hole design. Under the hood is a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC along with an Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It offers a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For photography, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter on the front.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Price 13990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

