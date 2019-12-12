comscore Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Specs, offers, price, availability | BGR India
  Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability
Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut: Check features, offers, sale price, availability

The Vivo Z1 Pro has again received a price cut in India, and you can now buy it for Rs 12,990 via Flipkart.

  Published: December 12, 2019 5:09 PM IST
Vivo Z1 Pro 7

Last month, Vivo slashed the price of its latest Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone in India. This Vivo phone was then available for Rs 13,990 via Flipkart and Vivo’s e-store. Now, the Vivo Z1 Pro has again received a price cut in India, and you can now buy it for Rs 12,990. The mid-model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is now available for Rs 13,990. The top Vivo Z1 Pro model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM will cost you Rs 15,990.

As for the offers, you can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, or 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. On the purchase of the Vivo Z1 Pro, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 10,800 discount on exchange of an old device. Buyers can also choose from Sonic Black and Sonic Blue colors.

The Vivo Z1 Pro was originally launched in India with a price label of Rs 14,990 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The handset made its debut in India back in July this year. The key highlights of Vivo Z1 Pro are a punch-hole display design, Snapdragon 712 SoC, a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.53-inch display.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Features, specifications

The smartphone comes equipped with a big 6.53-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the latest mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The chipset is aided by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem. It can also support 4K video recording at 30fps. Additionally, Vivo has provided a dedicated game mode to offer a better gaming experience. There is tri-slot option in the phone, so you can extend the storage via microSD card alongside using two Nano-SIM cards.

On the imaging front, Vivo has included a 16-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. The smartphone ships latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It offers a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro
Price 14990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 5000mAh

  Published Date: December 12, 2019 5:09 PM IST

