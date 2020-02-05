Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and Vivo U10 get discount on Flipkart

Vivo is offering discount on its popular smartphones available online. During Vivo Carnival on Flipkart, the Chinese smartphone is offering discount on Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10 and Vivo Z1x. The company is one of the fastest growing smartphone brand in India right now. During the fourth quarter, the company dethroned Samsung to become the second major smartphone brand in the country. Here is a look at top deals during Vivo Carnival being held from February 5 to February 7, 2020.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is available starting at Rs 12,990 during the Carnival on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched at Rs 15,990 and is getting discount. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It has 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android Pie and comes in mirror black, sonic blue or sonic blue colors.

Vivo Z1x

During the three day sale, Vivo Z1x is available starting from 15,990. The smartphone was launched at Rs 18,990.The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 15,990 while the 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 16,990. It features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It comes with triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has an under display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 can be dubbed as one of the successful devices for the company in the online segment. The variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,990. The 3GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,490. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,990. It sports a 6.35-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. There is a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes in thunder black or electric blue colors.

