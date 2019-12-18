comscore Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get Rs 1,000 discount: Price, bank offers, features
Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get flat Rs 1,000 discount: Check price, bank offers, features

Vivo is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount on select phones, as part of Christmas Carnival.

  Updated: December 18, 2019 1:25 PM IST
Vivo is hosting a Christmas Carnival on its platform and is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount on select phones. This Vivo sale is already live and will continue until December 20. The company is offering no-cost EMI, bank offers, and cashback offers too on select Vivo smartphones. You can also get a free selfie stick with Vivo phones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Vivo Christmas Carnival offers and deals

Customers can get 5 percent cashback with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards and EMIs. Do note that this bank offer is valid only on Vivo V17, Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1 and Vivo Y19 phones. The Chinese company is also giving a free selfie stick on the purchase of the Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and Vivo U20. All these Vivo phones are exclusively available for purchase via the company’s e-store.

The no-cost EMI option (up to 12 months) is available on all the Vivo devices. If you are interested in buying the Vivo Z1 Pro, then you can get flat Rs 1,000 off on it. The Z1 Pro is available for Rs 12,990, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which can be purchased for 13,990. This Rs 1,000 discount offer is also valid on the Vivo Z1x. The brand is selling the 4GB + 128GB model of Z1x for Rs 14,990.

Vivo reveals Funtouch OS 10 roadmap for 2020

Further, the Z1 Pro (6GB/128GB), Z1x (6GB/64GB), and Z1x (6GB/128GB) models have also received a flat Rs 1,000 discount, but this offer is only applicable on prepaid orders. Moving ahead, the Vivo U10 (3GB + 32GB) can be bought for Rs 8,490, whereas its 3GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 8,990. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration available with flat Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders. For more details, you can check the company online website.

Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x, U10 features

Features Z1 Pro Vivo Z1x Vivo U10
Price 14990 16990 8990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels Super AMOLED-6.38-inch -Full HD+ 6.35-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP 8MP
Battery 5000mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2019 1:25 PM IST

