VU TV Days sale event kicks off on Flipkart; details

California-based LED TV and display company VU Televisions has teamed up with e-commerce giant Flipkart for a new sale event. As part of the team-up, the company kicked off its VU TV Days sale event. The sale started on November 10 and will go on till November 12, 2019. As part of the sale, the company is offering impressive discounts on a number of televisions across different lineups. Taking a look at the landing page, the company has shared details about what all lineups and models are on sale.

VU TV Days sale details

Taking a closer look at the sale, VU Televisions is offering models from its Pixelight, UltraSmart, and Android TV lineup. The landing page comes with the different sizes on sale, the price, and the key features of the televisions. It is worth noting that you will have to visit each smart TV listing separately to see the exact discount. Alternatively, you can also tap on the heading of different TV lineups to check all the models on sale. The company also seems to be highlighting the remote that will come with these televisions. Taking a look, the remote will come with dedicated shortcut keys for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

First up, let’s talk about Pixelight TV lineup models and the pricing details. The first model available is the VU Pixelight 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV starting from Rs 21,999. The 50-inch model is available at Rs 25,999, 55-inch at Rs 31,999 and 65-inch at Rs 51,999. The company is offering three different variants as part of its VU UltraSmart series. The base, Vu Ultra Smart 32-inch Full HD LED Smart TV is available for Rs 10,999. In addition, the 40-inch model is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 49-inch variant is priced at Rs 23,999.

The third and final lineup available on sale is the Premium Android TV series. VU Premium android 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV is priced at Rs 24,999. The 50-inch model is priced at Rs 31,999, 55-inch at Rs 36,999, and 65-inch at Rs 64,120. Interested buyers can further push the pricing down with the help of additional bank offers.