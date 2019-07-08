Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Here are prices

Vu is celebrating 5 years anniversary in India, and as part of the celebration, its entire TV range is on offer on Flipkart. The company is offering extra discounts on exchange from normal days on TV sizes from 32-inch to 75-inch displays. The ‘Vuniverse’ celebration offer started on July 6 and will continue till July 8 midnight. The listed offers notes up to Rs 34,000 exchange value on the big 75-inch Smart LED TV.

In terms of offers, the basic 32-inch Smart HD Ready TV is up for purchase at Rs 11,499. The 40-inch and 49-inch full-HD Ultra Smart TVs cost Rs 17,499 and Rs 24,999 respectively. Additionally, the latest Pixelight Vu TV range is on offer with 55-inch 4K TV costing Rs 33,999 during the sale period. Also, on sale is the Vu’s Premium 4K Android TV with Cricket Mode. The 55-inch Premium 4K TV from Vu is priced at Rs 39,999 in this ‘Vuniverse’ celebration offer until July 8.

For big screen televisions, the 65-inch Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV is going on offer for Rs 52,999. The large screen 75-inch 4K smart LED TV is on offer at Rs 1.20 Lakh (Rs 1,19,999). In April, Vu launched another range of Premium Android TVs starting at Rs 14,500 in India. It had come right after Vu’s Premium Android 4K TV lineup. The company called it next generation Vu Pixelight TVs and new Vu UltraSmart televisions. It brought Vu VOD Upscaler Technology, VOD picture and improved sound quality in all new range of televisions.

The new Vu Pixelight TVs included 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TV models. It came with a Pixelight Remote with 4 Hotkeys to instantly access built in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. The Vu Pixelight TVs added built-in Dolby Audio and DTS technologies for improved sound experience. Talking about the Vu Ultrasmart Full HD TV range, it had models including 32-inch,43-inch and 49-inch display sizes. It also came loaded with licensed Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps.