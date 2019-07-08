comscore Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Here are prices
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Deals and extra discounts on up to 75-inch 4K TVs
News

Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Deals and extra discounts on up to 75-inch 4K TVs

Deals

Vu is offering extra discounts on exchange from normal days on TV sizes from 32-inch to 75-inch displays. The 'Vuniverse' celebration offer started on July 6 and will continue till July 8 midnight. The listed offers notes up to Rs 34,000 exchange value on the big 75-inch TV.

  • Published: July 8, 2019 11:36 AM IST
Vu UltraSmart TV

Vu is celebrating 5 years anniversary in India, and as part of the celebration, its entire TV range is on offer on Flipkart. The company is offering extra discounts on exchange from normal days on TV sizes from 32-inch to 75-inch displays. The ‘Vuniverse’ celebration offer started on July 6 and will continue till July 8 midnight. The listed offers notes up to Rs 34,000 exchange value on the big 75-inch Smart LED TV.

In terms of offers, the basic 32-inch Smart HD Ready TV is up for purchase at Rs 11,499. The 40-inch and 49-inch full-HD Ultra Smart TVs cost Rs 17,499 and Rs 24,999 respectively. Additionally, the latest Pixelight Vu TV range is on offer with 55-inch 4K TV costing Rs 33,999 during the sale period. Also, on sale is the Vu’s Premium 4K Android TV with Cricket Mode. The 55-inch Premium 4K TV from Vu is priced at Rs 39,999 in this ‘Vuniverse’ celebration offer until July 8.

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

For big screen televisions, the 65-inch Vu Pixelight 4K LED Smart TV is going on offer for Rs 52,999. The large screen 75-inch 4K smart LED TV is on offer at Rs 1.20 Lakh (Rs 1,19,999). In April, Vu launched another range of Premium Android TVs starting at Rs 14,500 in India. It had come right after Vu’s Premium Android 4K TV lineup. The company called it next generation Vu Pixelight TVs and new Vu UltraSmart televisions. It brought Vu VOD Upscaler Technology, VOD picture and improved sound quality in all new range of televisions.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy right now

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 big-screen budget smart TVs you can buy right now

The new Vu Pixelight TVs included 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TV models. It came with a Pixelight Remote with 4 Hotkeys to instantly access built in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. The Vu Pixelight TVs added built-in Dolby Audio and DTS technologies for improved sound experience. Talking about the Vu Ultrasmart Full HD TV range, it had models including 32-inch,43-inch and 49-inch display sizes. It also came loaded with licensed Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 8, 2019 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback
thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Editor's Pick

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
News
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
PUBG Lite First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Lite First Impressions

PUBG Mobile: Jordan becomes the newest country to ban the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Jordan becomes the newest country to ban the game

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Here are prices

Deals

Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Here are prices

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Here are prices

Deals

Vu Smart LED TV offers on Flipkart: Here are prices
Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

News

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India
Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

News

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie
Xiaomi Mi A3 reportedly spotted with 48MP camera

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 reportedly spotted with 48MP camera
Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta for Android

News

Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta for Android

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने 139 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा कुल 3GB डाटा

Vu Anniversary Sale Last Day: Flipkart पर चल रही Vuniverse सेल का आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी शानदार डील्स

Pakistani न्यूज एंकर Apple Inc को समझ बैठी सेब, ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने की खिंचाई

Airtel अपने 4G Hotspot ग्राहकों को दे रहा है 1,000 रुपये का कैशबैक, ऐसे मिलेगा यह कैशबैक

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch 45 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च

News

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
News
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch

News

Sony Xperia 20 render leaks ahead of IFA 2019 launch
Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

News

Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon
Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India

News

Realme C1 now receiving stable Android 9 Pie update in India
HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

News

HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS