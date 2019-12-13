Vu TVs available with up to 42 percent discount on Flipkart

Vu, the smart TV brand, is offering discounts on its televisions, as part of end of year sale. The sale is being held from December 11 to December 14 and customers will extra 10 percent off on all credit or debit cards, net banking and EMI transactions. During the sale, the TVs are available for purchase starting at Rs 7,999. The company is even promoting the sale as “Upgrade your Binge-watching Game Now!” on Flipkart. If you are planning to bring in the new year with a new television then here is a look at the deals.

Vu 32-inch TV at Rs 7,999

During the Vu Days on Flipkart, the 32-inch HD Ready TV from the company is available for Rs 7,999. The TV, which retails at Rs 14,000, is getting a discount of 42 percent during the sale. There is up to Rs 3,500 off on exchange and no cost EMI option is also available. The TV comes with a HD Ready panel outputting a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels at 60Hz. There is 20W speaker output, one HDMI and USB port. The TV comes with one year warranty.

Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

Vu 40-inch Full HD Smart TV at Rs 15,999

During the four day sale, Vu is offering 40 percent discount on its 40-inch Smart TV. The Ultra Smart 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV is available for Rs 15,999, a discount from its regular retail price of Rs 27,000. The 40-inch TV supports Full HD resolution and uses a 60Hz panel. It runs Linux and comes loaded with apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The TV is also equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports and Hot Key for these apps on the remote.

Vu 43-inch Smart TV at Rs 17,999

The 43-inch has emerged as the best screen size for most consumers and Vu is offering 40 percent off on that model too. The 43-inch Vu Full HD Smart TV is available for Rs 17,999. There is up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange and no cost EMI as well. The TV features a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate and has 20W sound output as well. There is three HDMI port, two USB port and one year warranty.

Vu Premium Android TV starting at Rs 30,999

The one thing that binds all of us together in the country is Cricket and Vu makes a special TV for such audience. Called Vu Premium Android TV with Cricket Mode, these TVs offer 24W sound output. They run Android with support for YouTube as well as Hotstar. The 4K TVs come in 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes and are priced at Rs 30,999 and Rs 35,999 respectively. They also include three HDMI and two USB ports.

Vu Pixelight 55-inch 4K TV at Rs 31,999

During the Vu TV days sale on Flipkart, the company is offering 55-inch Pixelight series TV for Rs 31,999. The 4K UHD TV runs Linux and includes apps like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. It also offers 24W sound output, three HDMI and two USB ports. The TV comes with no cost EMI and up to Rs 21,500 off on exchange.

Other offers on Vu TV models

Vu is offering its 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV for Rs 11,499. During the sale, the 49-inch Full HD Smart TV is available for Rs 25,999. The 65-inch Pixelight LED Smart TV is available for Rs 51,999 while the 49-inch Ultra Smart TV is available for Rs 24,999. The 65-inch Vu Premium Android TV is available for Rs 54,999.