Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600: All you need to know

It’s Women’s Day and it’s raining discounts on smartphones, and electronic products across e-commerce platforms. As a part of the sale, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus are available at discounted rates on Flipkart, and now, two other Nokia phones, the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 are also getting interesting discounts on Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

Spotted by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 7.1 is available for Rs 18,390 from Tata Cliq, which is a discount of around Rs 1,600 compared to the launch price of Rs 19,999. The Nokia 8.1, on the other hand, is available via Flipkart for Rs 25,500, which is a discount of around Rs 1,500 compared to the launch price of Rs 26,999. Besides these upfront discounts, there are no cost EMI options, and exchange offers that one can take advantage of.

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 specifications and features

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, notch, and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and there is another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and for selfies and video calling, there is a 20-megapixel sensor on the front. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie as part of the Android One program, and to keep things ticking, it is armed with a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Nokia 7.1, on the other hand, comes with a 5.84-inches IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and that notch. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. HMD Global has added a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

Armed with 3,060mAh battery, it includes support for fast charging technology. Both the smartphones come with USB Type-C port along with usual connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano SIM slots.