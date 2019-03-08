comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600: All you need to know
News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600: All you need to know

Deals

The Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 come with dual cameras, notched display and near stock Android OS.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 5:16 PM IST
HMD Global Nokia 8.1 and 7.1

It’s Women’s Day and it’s raining discounts on smartphones, and electronic products across e-commerce platforms. As a part of the sale, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus are available at discounted rates on Flipkart, and now, two other Nokia phones, the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 are also getting interesting discounts on Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

Spotted by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 7.1 is available for Rs 18,390 from Tata Cliq, which is a discount of around Rs 1,600 compared to the launch price of Rs 19,999. The Nokia 8.1, on the other hand, is available via Flipkart for Rs 25,500, which is a discount of around Rs 1,500 compared to the launch price of Rs 26,999. Besides these upfront discounts, there are no cost EMI options, and exchange offers that one can take advantage of.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 specifications and features

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, notch, and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and there is another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and for selfies and video calling, there is a 20-megapixel sensor on the front. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie as part of the Android One program, and to keep things ticking, it is armed with a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Nokia 8.1 Camera Review: HMD Global finally gets the camera right

Also Read

Nokia 8.1 Camera Review: HMD Global finally gets the camera right

The Nokia 7.1, on the other hand, comes with a 5.84-inches IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and that notch. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. HMD Global has added a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

Also Read

Nokia 8.1 Review: Gimmick-free capabilities

Armed with 3,060mAh battery, it includes support for fast charging technology. Both the smartphones come with USB Type-C port along with usual connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano SIM slots.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 5:16 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
News
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

News

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

News

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

News

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600

Deals

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 available with discounts of up to Rs 1,600
Nokia 8110 4G price in India slashed, now available for Rs 4,999

Deals

Nokia 8110 4G price in India slashed, now available for Rs 4,999
Asus Women s Day sale deals on Flipkart

Deals

Asus Women s Day sale deals on Flipkart
Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A available at discount

Deals

Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A available at discount
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus available with huge discount

Deals

Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus available with huge discount

हिंदी समाचार

Women's Day 2019: हाइक ने लॉन्च किए विमेंस डे पर खास स्टिकर्स

चोरी करने से पहले ही पकड़े जाएंगे चोर, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस से लैस हैं ये सिक्योरिटी कैमरे

Redmi Note 7 बना बेस्ट वैल्यू फॉर मनी स्मार्टफोन

एयरटेल डिजिटल TV ने पेश किया 153 रुपये वाला बेसिक पैक

Snapchat भारत में जल्द ही हिंदी, पंजाबी, मराठी, गुजराती और उर्दू भाषा में होगा उपलब्ध

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
News
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

News

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China
Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

News

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while
Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

News

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live