With the Cricket World Cup in full form, die-hard enthusiasts will surely be looking for a good TV to watch the cricket matches. If you are planning to buy a new television, there are a number of Smart TVs that you can go for. Flipkart is hosting World Cup Mania between June 13 and June 16. During this four day sale, you can avail interesting discounts on Android Smart TVs. American Express cardholders can get 10 percent instant discount. No cost EMI options are also available. The minimum transaction value has to be Rs 7,999, and the maximum discount will be Rs 2,000. Here’s a look at the offers.

Xiaomi Smart TVs

After disrupting the smartphone market, Xiaomi has also cracked the Smart TV market. The range of Mi TVs start at Rs 12,999, and go all the way up to Rs 47,999. The 32-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 12,999, and it runs Android OS. The 43-inch Model will cost you Rs 22,999, whereas the 49-inch model is available for Rs 29,999. You can also choose between two 4K HDR models. The 55-inch model is available for Rs 39,999, and the other slightly premium model will set you back by Rs 47,999.

Vu Smart TVs

Vu also has its range of smart TV models from 32-inch displays to 65-inch models. The basic model with 32-inch panel is available for Rs 11,999. The 55-inch Ultra HD TV will set you back by Rs 36,999, whereas the 65-inch model will cost you Rs 129,999.

iFFALCON Smart TVs

Even iFFALCON has its range of smart television sets from 32-inch models to 75-inch ones. The most affordable model with HD display is available for Rs 11,999. The premium model with 75-inch display and 4K UHD resolution will set you back by 149,999. Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and no cost EMI options.

Thomson Smart TVs

Thomson recently launched 4 new Android smart televisions in India. The company has a total of 8 models that you can choose from. The most affordable HD Ready 32-inch TV is available for Rs 10,999. The premium model with 55-inch, 4K HDR display will set you back by Rs 33,999. Flipkart is also offering exchange discounts on Thomson Smart TV range.

Flipkart’s own MarQ also has an interesting range of smart TVs that you can buy. Kodak, LG and Samsung TVs are also available on a discount that you can look at.