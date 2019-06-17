Xiaomi has revealed its World Cup TV Dhamaka Sale during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The company is offering its range of Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TVs with various discount. According to the landing page on Mi.com, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A, 4A Pro, and 4C Pro are available with discounts. Other models in the sale include Mi LED TV 4X Pro and 4 Pro. Different sizes of these models are available for interested buyers at a discount of up to Rs 10,000 discount. In addition to this, buyers for this can also opt for “Mi Extended Warranty” while making the purchase.

Xiaomi World Cup TV Dhamaka Sale offers

As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering a discount on 8 of its Mi LED Smart TV models across its portfolio. To begin with, the first model available for sale is the Mi LED Smart TV 4A with a 32-inch panel. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on this to bring the cost down to Rs 12,499. Next in line is the Mi LED TV 4A Pro with 43-inch panel available at Rs 22,999 after Rs 3,000 discount. Buyers can also get Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch for Rs 12,999 after discount worth Rs 2,000.

Moving on to other offers, the Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch is available for Rs 12,999 after Rs 2,000 discount. The largest discount as part of the sale is available on the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro. Xiaomi is offering this model with a 55-inch panel for Rs 39,999 after a Rs 10,000 discount. The other 55-inch TV on sale is the Mi LED TV 4 Pro at Rs 47,999 after a discount worth Rs 7,000.

The company is also offering Mi LED TV 4A Pro with 49-inch panel for Rs 29,999 after Rs 3,000 discount. Last but not the least, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch was available for Rs 22,999. At the time of filing this story however, it is out of stock. A major Cricket tournament is the time when most Indian households will purchase a new TV, and Xiaomi is making the most of it. The discounts provided as part of the sale are aimed at attracting potential buyers into making the purchase.