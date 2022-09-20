comscore Xiaomi 11T Pro to get massive discount in the upcoming Diwali sale: Check details
Xiaomi 11T Pro to be available for as low as Rs 28,999 in the Diwali sale

The popular mid-ranger Xiaomi 11T Pro will get a massive discount of Rs 11,000 in the upcoming Diwali sale. It will be up for grabs in the Amazon Great India Festival.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Performance

Amazon has scheduled its Great Indian Festival sale for September 23 in India and Xiaomi has also announced its very own Diwali sale. And as we move closer to the sale, several smartphone deals are getting revealed. Just like that, a new deal for one of Xiaomi’s popular phones from 2021 has been revealed. The Xiaomi 11T Pro, which was considered a premium mid-ranger is getting a massive discount of Rs 11,000. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

Xiaomi 11T Pro Diwali discount makes it a sweet deal

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, which usually sells for Rs 39,999, will be priced at Rs 28,999 in the sale. Do note that this price includes the bank offers. This discounted price comes as a part of Xiaomi’s “Tech Ka Shubh Mahurat sale,” which is basically the brand’s pre-Diwali sale. Also Read - Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro alongside Redmi Pad tipped to launch in October

Additionally, the device is expected to have an exchange offer. The smartphone will be able to be purchased in Amazon’s Great India sale that will commence on September 23. However, right now, it is available for purchase at the said price on Mi.com. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series might come with 50MP primary camera, 120W fast charging

This deal makes the Xiaomi 11T Pro one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered phones. Right now, you would find Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 778G+ powered devices in this price range.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Dolby Vision and has 1 billion colors. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a triple camera system at the rear with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP telephoto lens. It is amongst a few phones that have a telephoto lens in this price segment. The rear camera also supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4k video recording at up to 60fps. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a whopping 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi advertised the device to go up from 0 percent to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a stereo speaker setup and a USB Type-C port for charging. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS support.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 8:10 PM IST
