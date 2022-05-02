Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India last week at a starting price of Rs 62,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes its support for 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The newly launched smartphone will go against the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999. Also Read - ED seizes Rs. 5,551 crores of Xiaomi India: Details here

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Competition gets more intense

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India, sale offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is launched in two RAM variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 62,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 66,999. In terms of colours, it comes in Couture Blue, Noir Black and Olive Mauve colour variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The smartphone will go on sale in India today i.e. May 2 on Mi.com, the Amazon India website.

It’s Sale day at Xiaomi! Mi Fans, the #Xiaomi12Pro is here & you can be the first to own it. Exchange your old Xiaomi/Redmi smartphone & get 100% off up to Rs 20,000* (limited period offer). Sale is now live!

Buy here: https://t.co/rapi9wNn0a pic.twitter.com/JwFgRN6xAT — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 1, 2022

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Customers will also get an introductory discount of Rs 4,000 on both smartphone variants. After these discounts, the effective price of the base variant will be 52,999 and the 12GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 56,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5 features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. The phone also gets a 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers by Harmon Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge technology. It supports 50W wireless fast charge as well. According to Xiaomi, the 12 Pro can be charged to 100 percent in 20 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode, it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes. Xiaomi promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.